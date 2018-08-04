– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter of gas
4th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Ajunwa hails Okowa, says hosting great gain
4th August 2018 - Serena withdraws from Rogers Cup
4th August 2018 - Abia SDP elects 36-member state EXCO
4th August 2018 - NEMA holds staff fun run to improve rescue operations
4th August 2018 - Willian returns to Chelsea training
4th August 2018 - Community Shield team news: Chelsea injury blow, Sarri without six, Mahrez Man City debut
4th August 2018 - PSG thrash Monaco to win French Super Cup as Neymar plays 15 minutes
4th August 2018 - Osinbajo wants local technologies to deal with Climate Change issues
4th August 2018 - Gov. Bello drums support for Nigerian military
Home / National / Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter of gas
NLNG

Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter of gas

— 4th August 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd., says its ongoing plans to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Train-7 project by December will make Nigeria the 3rd World largest gas exporter.

The NLNG General Manager Production, Mr Tayo Ogini, said this on Saturday while making a presentation on the facility located at Bonny Island on Saturday.

The presentation was to acquaint the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu who visited the plant to see the progress made on the project so far.

According to the presentation, Nigeria is presently the fourth exporter of gas in the world.

READ ALSO Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri

The NLNG has six operational trains (gas plants).

The first train was built in 1989 but by 2007 till date, plans to build Trains 7 and 8 were shelved.

The six trains have a combined capacity to produce 22 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

However, plans to invest seven billion dollars on the Train-7 project would expand its production capacity to 30 mtpa making Nigeria the 3rd largest exporter of gas in the World after Qatar and Australia.

Ogini said the gas produced in Nigeria was world-class, adding that the NLNG had built a reputation of reliability in its gas supplies around the world.

According to him, the hub of crude oil exporters on the island namely: Shell SPDC, ExxonMobil and the NLNG can easily produce two million barrels of oil per day.

Ogini said the country had 23 NLNG carriers which had sailed more than 4,000 cargoes making it the largest in Africa.

He, however, said the companies were being faced by inadequate infrastructure, adding that with the three-year Bonny-Boro road project which the company had embarked on, part of the problem would soon be addressed.

Responding, Kachikwu commended the NLNG management for its efficiency, saying the company was a testament to the fact that things could be properly done in Nigeria.

He recalled that during the cash crunch of 2016, NLNG saved the day and helped to avert a shutdown of the nation’s economy.

According to the minister of state, the Train-7 project is fantastic but Nigeria is not yet where it should be.

He challenged the NLNG to begin to think of exporting 40 mtpa over the next 30 years, as well as tackle the issue of gas pricing as most importers of domestic gas prefer to bring in shipments than to patronise the NLNG.

Kachikwu, who also inspected the faciloity, said Nigeria’s 2019 elections would not interfere with the company’s expansion plan.

He said that whatever happened at the polls, FID on Train-7 as well as its construction would go ahead.

On NLNG assisting Brass and Olokola LNG projects, he scored the companies 100 per cent in terms of performance.

READ ALSO NEMA holds staff fun run to improve rescue operations

“We have opportunities that are stranded everywhere – Brass LNG in terms of shareholding and financing; OKLNG in terms of even taking off the ground.

“I am saying as the grandfather of this business – they built six trains, looking at seven, hopefully potentially more. Let’s begin to look at minimal investments, through structures and designs and reconfiguration and expert advice.

“You can actually hand-hold some of those trains that are beginning to lag behind so that the whole founding father concept of ‘take this all over the place’ can happen.

“We are going to be reaching out to them, not from an imposition point of view but from a collaborative point of view to see what we can do and learn from what they have done well.”

Also speaking,  the Executive Secretary,  Nigerian Content Management Development Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote said his agency had moved to ensure the Train-7 project would be built with consideration to Nigeria’s local content law in the industry.

“We worked with them conscientiously to ensure that the FEED contract was signed within record time and we have a clear service level agreement between ourselves and NLNG to ensure that we fast-track the contracting cycle.

“This is also very important to ensure that we take FID at the end of the year as soon as we finish FEED work.

READ ALSO Abia SDP elects 36-member state EXCO

“We are going to focus more with them to ensure that the letters of the law are properly interpreted in terms of construction phase of the plant as well as its management phase,’’ Wabote said.

According to NLNG’s shareholding structure, the Nigerian government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) owns 49 per cent of its shares.

Other shareholders are Shell Gas B.V. 25.6 per cent, Total Gaz Electricity Holdings France 15 per cent, and Eni International – 10.4 per cent.

The company also recently signed agreements with consortia to embark on FEED for the Train-7 ahead of the FID in December.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NLNG

Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter of gas

— 4th August 2018

NAN The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd., says its ongoing plans to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Train-7 project by December will make Nigeria the 3rd World largest gas exporter. The NLNG General Manager Production, Mr Tayo Ogini, said this on Saturday while making a presentation on the facility located at…

  • executive committee

    Abia SDP elects 36-member state EXCO

    — 4th August 2018

    NAN The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abia on Saturday elected a 36-member state executive committee, amidst complaints from Abia South Zone. The exercise which took place in Umuahia  went on smoothly until the moderator and Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Effiong Unah, announced one Chukwudi Abangowe, as the Organising Secretary. News Agency of…

  • fun run

    NEMA holds staff fun run to improve rescue operations

    — 4th August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday in Abuja organised the maiden staff fun run to boost the physical fitness of its staff to enhance efficiency in rescue operations. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fun run is a friendly race that involves either road running or cross country running…

  • technologies

    Osinbajo wants local technologies to deal with Climate Change issues

    — 4th August 2018

    NAN The development, deployment and transfer of locally relevant climate technologies remain the best solution to climate change challenges, the Acting President , Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said. The Office of the Vice-President said Osinbajo made the statement on Friday at the inauguration of the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) situated at the Enterprise Development…

  • Abubakar Bello

    Gov. Bello drums support for Nigerian military

    — 4th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on states government to support the Nigerian military in the fight against social vices that constituted threats to national security. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Jibril Ndace, in Minna on Saturday disclosed that Bello made the call during the 60th Passing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share