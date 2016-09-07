Nigeria to be out of economic problem soon –Buhari

…Recommends Obaseki to voters

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, announced that the country would soon be out of its economic problems.

Addressing a crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful during the party’s grand finale campaign rally for Saturday’s election, the President also disclosed that the country was almost out of its security problem.

He assured that citizens would be proud of their country again as a great nation.

He described the Edo APC candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as a seasoned man and urged Edo people to vote for him to ensure the continued development of the state.

“I congratulate Obaseki and I recommend him to you; he is a seasoned man so that you will continue to grow in Edo State. You have a credible team, you better hold them tight and ensure that Obaseki succeeds, “ he added.

President Buhari, who earlier visited the Benin Crown Prince and the Edaiken N’Uselu, Eheneden Erediauwa, in his palace at Uselu, paid glowing tribute to the late Oba of Benin, Oba Erediauwa, describing him as “a man with great integrity and there is no doubt that there is hardly any traditional ruler which is foremost and forthright like him.”

He added: “Today, I visited the Edaiken of Benin. Edo people are lucky because as long as Nigeria exist, we will continue to play our role in stabilizing Nigeria. We are a nation of great human and material resources especially the youths. Please sit down and reflect and remember what I said 30 years ago that there is no other nation like Nigeria. We will remain one together because no matter where you go, the colour of your skin will be a problem for you”.

The President while commending Oshiomhole for his performance said: “Oshiomhole has reminded you what we have gone through since 1999-2015. I am pleased to be here and I am grateful to Governor Oshiomhole for inviting me, to identify with him in rehabilitating schools, build roads, hospitals, we have seen development more than what it used to be when Edo State was created”.

National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, while presenting the candidate, Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shaibu, said the face of Edo State had been dramatically transformed in the last seven and half years and urged the people to vote for Obaseki, who he described as the “best man to take over from Oshiomhole”.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Obaseki promised to build and improve on Oshiomhole’s legacy, promissing to create at least 200,000 jobs in his first four years in office.

In his speech, Oshiomhole urged Edo people to vote for Obaseki to consolidate on his achievements and bring more development to the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, urged Edo voters to vote for Obaseki to ensure continuity of development and prosperity as Lagos was currently witnessing.

The rally was attended by APC governors of Sokoto, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Kebbi and Jigawa states, while Ogun and Benue states were represented by their deputy governor.

Also in attendance were federal lawmakers, ministers and leadership of the APC at National and states’ levels.