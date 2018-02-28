The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law
28th February 2018 - All you need to know about 4G, LTE
28th February 2018 - Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12
28th February 2018 - Senate faults FG on hate speech policy
28th February 2018 - Burkina Faso commences trial of masterminds of failed coup
28th February 2018 - US apex court limits rights of immigrants awaiting deportation
28th February 2018 - US 2020: Trump kicks off re-election bid, names campaign manager
28th February 2018 - Get the Dapchi girls back
28th February 2018 - Nigeria and its culture of oddities
28th February 2018 - The search for an ideal governor in Imo
Home / Columns / Nigeria, teetering towards revolution

Nigeria, teetering towards revolution

— 28th February 2018

This is the continuation of last week’s article headlined: Nigeria needs total restructuring, which I defined as devolution of power to bring about true federalism, resource control and replacing the presidential with the parliamentary system. I decided to change the title following the warnings of His Royal Majesty Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife and Professor Ango Abdullahi, a leader of the Northern Elders Forum and a former Vice – Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria that the country was tottering towards a revolution.

I decided on the headline in the believe that instead of the one used last week that this one will better attract the attention of those in government and the members of the National Assembly and the parliaments in the 36 states to appreciate the need to take steps urgently to prevent a revolution from happening. Or stop the present situation from getting worse.

The write  up is also to make Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, the Niger Delta militants, MASSOB, IPOB and nationalistic northerners to act, through telling peaceful protest that I will later highlight to make the Federal Government and the legislators in the National Assembly and the parliaments in the 36 states to do the needful. Undoubtedly, their efforts are required for the quick restructuring of the country, and this could even happen before the end of this year if they are diligent in their action.

Indeed, it was the statements of Professor Abdullahi in two leading national newspapers in the last one – and – a – half months that led to my decision to begin the article on restructuring the country last week. According to him, on Page 9 of the Nation newspaper of Tuesday, January 16 the analysis done by someone, whose name he did not provide, “showed that the legitimate earnings of the members of the National Assembly per annum, can employ and pay the salary of eighty per cent of the nation’s jobless youths, if they are paid ninety thousand naira a month.” An amount which is seventy – two thousand naira more than the present eighteen thousand naira minimum wage workers receive every month.

Professor Abdullahi made the statement in advocating a change from the presidential to parliamentary system. He said what has been militating against the desired change, is that “the beneficiaries of the system, the legislators in the National Assembly and those in the 36 states, who have the power to amend the constitution to this effect, will always rise and defend whatever argument is brought up against the present system of government.”

He concluded with: “if care is not taken, thousands of unemployed youths turned out from our universities every year, will one day revolt against the system.” A month later, he had this to say on Page 52 of the Saturday Sun of February 17: “if we want change and progress for the country we should go back to the parliamentary system of government, not this very corrupt, inefficient and no accountability type of government.”

A report on the internet on the estimates of the salary and allowances of the members of the National Assembly published by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is both revealing and provocative. As it gives credence to the submission that the government can engage all the unemployed youth in the country and pay them a salary of ninety thousand naira a month, if the economy is properly managed and we adopt the parliamentary system. 

According to the report, it will take sixty years for a worker on the national minimum wage of eighteen thousand naira per annum, to earn the salary and allowances a senator gets in one year. And that it will take forty – four years for the worker to receive what a member of the House of Representatives earns per annum.

Figures released by the RMAFC show that a senator earns N13.9 million (actually N13, 939, 549) a year. The breakdown is: basic salary N2.0million (N2, 026, 400), constituency allocation five million naira, fuelling and maintenance of vehicle N1.5million (N1, 520, 000), domestic staff N1.5million (N1, 519, 000). Accommodation is N1 million, entertainment N607, 920, utilities N607, 920, personal assistant N506, 600. While other allowances are N506, 000 for wardrobe, N303, 960 for newspapers and periodical, N202, 640 for recess, N101, 320 for house maintenance, N37, 000 for tour duty and N189, 288 for estacode. The latter is paid in United States dollars.

In addition to these emoluments, every four years a senator receives eight million naira loan to buy a vehicle, six million naira for furniture and six million and ninety thousand naira as severance allowance. The total of these payments is N20.09 million(N20, 090, 000). It breaks down to N1.6 million (N1, 666, 666) a year.

To be continued next week

 

Reverend Idowu Animasawun, the role model prelate

In the way he carries out his missionary activities, Reverend Israel Idowu Animasawun is someone other clerics, bishops, pastors, prophets or general overseers, need to emulate. One is left in no doubt that the Muslim who became a Christian in 1985 was truly called by Almighty God and that he is only in His service to spread the gospel and bring as many people as possible into the Christian religion and not to make money, as is the case with many of his colleagues.

Unlike other Pentecostal pastors who establish churches in big cities and towns where they look and labour for very wealthy and fairly rich people to be in their congregation, Rev. Animasawun said when he was called the Lord’s instruction was that he should establish churches in villages where there are none. And it is what he has strictly adhered to, as he has no church in any city or town in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Cameroon where he has members.

He started going to rural communities to preach the gospel in 1985, but it was not until 1988 that he established his first church, Worldhope Ministries, in Badeku, an Ibadan village in the Ona – Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, off the Ibadan – Ife expressway, in the defunct Ibadan toll gate axis. He followed up in 1998 with the establishment of a nursery and primary school and a health centre. He built a college (secondary school) in the village in 2009.

In 1992, Rev. Animasawun established a church in Oniyanmo and another one in Asaonigunuko in 2000. The two villages are in the Ifo area of Ogun State. In 1998, he put up two churches. One in Motaro in Oyo State and the other one in Patakeji in Ogun State, where his car was the first vehicle to be seen by the people of the village.

For continuation next Wednesday

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law

— 28th February 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Lagos Government has begun the implementation of the new Land Use Charge in the state. The government commenced the distribution of the 2018 notices for property across the state last week. The distribution, which ought to have been carried out earlier, was delayed to review the Land Use Charge Act by the House…

  • All you need to know about 4G, LTE

    — 28th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Everybody loves speedy internet, so it’s no surprise that every major telecom firm in the country is working to make it even faster. Smartphones, watches, homes, and cars are increasingly requiring stable internet connections. When you’re looking at buying a new phone, you might find that there are way too many…

  • Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

    — 28th February 2018

    •Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed Sola Ojo, Kaduna AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12. The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who…

  • Senate faults FG on hate speech policy

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate, yesterday, deflated Federal Government’s recent policy on hate speeches. Instead, it said a policy against hate actions by political office holders is more desirable. Reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani over a deadly clash in Kasuwan Magani community in Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on…

  • Nigeria records 1.92% GDP growth in Q4 2017

    — 28th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth of 1.92 per cent in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017, while maintaining its positive growth trajectory since the economy exited recession in the second quarter of 2017. In its Q4 report released on…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share