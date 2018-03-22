The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria targets US investors in bilateral meeting
22nd March 2018 - No going back on nationwide strike, health workers threaten
22nd March 2018 - BREAKING: Two feared killed in Benue community in fresh herder attack
22nd March 2018 - Army rotates 3,000 troops in Boko Haram campaign
22nd March 2018 - EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered
22nd March 2018 - Chabad Aid brings hope, joy to the vulnerable
22nd March 2018 - DSS arrests ex-Kwankwaso’s Chief of Staff for alleged misleading info
22nd March 2018 - FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event
22nd March 2018 - NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity
22nd March 2018 - BREAKING: Anti open grazing: Fulani storm Abuja court
Home / Business / Nigeria targets US investors in bilateral meeting

Nigeria targets US investors in bilateral meeting

— 22nd March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian business community has mapped out strategies to convince United States investors at the forthcoming US-Nigeria Investment Summit in America to take more interest in investing in Nigerian economy.

The businessmen were optimistic that the investors would take advantage of the friendly business environment in Nigeria especially the recently launched Ease of Doing Business package by the Federal Government.

Nigerian Coordinator of the summit, Chris Ibe, told journalists at press conference, in Abuja, on Thursday, that the summit, which enjoy the support of the Nigerian Embassy in US, would attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria.

He said the primary purpose of the summit is to bring together Nigerian business owners face-to-face with US investors and heads of US companies, so they could interact and exchange ideas and abilities for mutual growth.

He added: “It will be an opportunity for both parties to identify business opportunities, areas of partnership and other investment opportunities. It will also highlight numerous untapped investment opportunities in Nigeria for investors.”

The Coordinator, however, added that Nigerian Ambassador to US, Sylvanus Nsofor, has reaffirmed his support for the summit and promised to mobilize more investors and support for the summit.

The diplomat, according to Ibe, believe that that the summit will open more doors of opportunity for Nigerian businessmen.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria targets US investors in bilateral meeting

— 22nd March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Nigerian business community has mapped out strategies to convince United States investors at the forthcoming US-Nigeria Investment Summit in America to take more interest in investing in Nigerian economy. The businessmen were optimistic that the investors would take advantage of the friendly business environment in Nigeria especially the recently launched Ease…

  • No going back on nationwide strike, health workers threaten

    — 22nd March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos National President of Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Dr. Ogbonna Chimela, has declared that nothing would stop the Union from embarking on nationwide industrial disharmony on the expiration of its 30 days ultimatum, if Federal Government failed to implement their demands. He explained that the Union had issued a 30 working…

  • BREAKING: Two feared killed in Benue community in fresh herder attack

    — 22nd March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two persons have been feared killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Tse-Semaka near Branch Umenger in Guma Local government Area of Benue State. Although details of the attack are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources from the area disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the village at about 7…

  • Army rotates 3,000 troops in Boko Haram campaign

    — 22nd March 2018

    Theatre Commander of military operations in the northeast, General Rogers Nicholas, said Wednesday that the Army has begun a comprehensive rotation exercise of about 3,000 troops deployed in the campaign against Boko Haram. Nicholas, in charge of the counterterror Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in Maiduguri, explaining that the move was taken by Army…

  • EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered

    — 22nd March 2018

    Responding to a media report that agency detectives had searched the home of Paul Boroh, the former head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex Niger Delta militants, a spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) confirmed the raid, but not the supposed amounts recovered. Wilson Uwujaren, in an interview with Premium Times,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share