Nigeria targets US investors in bilateral meeting

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian business community has mapped out strategies to convince United States investors at the forthcoming US-Nigeria Investment Summit in America to take more interest in investing in Nigerian economy.

The businessmen were optimistic that the investors would take advantage of the friendly business environment in Nigeria especially the recently launched Ease of Doing Business package by the Federal Government.

Nigerian Coordinator of the summit, Chris Ibe, told journalists at press conference, in Abuja, on Thursday, that the summit, which enjoy the support of the Nigerian Embassy in US, would attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria.

He said the primary purpose of the summit is to bring together Nigerian business owners face-to-face with US investors and heads of US companies, so they could interact and exchange ideas and abilities for mutual growth.

He added: “It will be an opportunity for both parties to identify business opportunities, areas of partnership and other investment opportunities. It will also highlight numerous untapped investment opportunities in Nigeria for investors.”

The Coordinator, however, added that Nigerian Ambassador to US, Sylvanus Nsofor, has reaffirmed his support for the summit and promised to mobilize more investors and support for the summit.

The diplomat, according to Ibe, believe that that the summit will open more doors of opportunity for Nigerian businessmen.