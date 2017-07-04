The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Nigeria targets $10bn from yam export in 4 years –Ogbeh
4th July 2017 - ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’
4th July 2017 - FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister
4th July 2017 - Continental integration: SON promises to boost African trade
4th July 2017 - ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’
4th July 2017 - Govt to rake in over $1bn from voluntary income, tax declaration
4th July 2017 - Forex: CBN injects $195m into market
4th July 2017 - Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Bill
4th July 2017 - Where to invest your money this July
4th July 2017 - Diamond Bank unveils revamped internet banking
Home / Business / Nigeria targets $10bn from yam export in 4 years –Ogbeh

Nigeria targets $10bn from yam export in 4 years –Ogbeh

— 4th July 2017

By Steve Agbota

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has disclosed that Nigeria has developed a blueprint to earn at least $10.0 billion annually from yam export in the next four (4) years.

Speaking at the launch at Lilypond Container Terminal, Ijora, Lagos, Ogbeh disclosed that his ministry was persuaded by the comparative and competitive benefits Nigeria has over other yam-producing countries. He also said that his ministry constituted a principally private Sector modeled 18-member Technical Committee on  the Nigeria Yam Export programme on February 23, 2017 charged with the responsibility of developing a blueprint that would launch Nigeria’s yam into the global market, assume a substantial percentage of the market and take advantage of the country’s export potentials to earn foreign exchange.

According to him, the committee has delivered the blueprint for the development of the Yam Value Chain covering production, processing and marketing and the strategy for exportation of yam tubers, chips and flour in collaboration with ADES African Foods and Drinks, London, England, SIEA Integrated Solutions Ltd, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Makurdi Export Assistance Office, Association of Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited, Benue Investment and Property Company Ltd, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), amongst others.  

 He added: “The success of the programme is expected to trigger increased income, enhanced standard of living, job creation as well as engender the participation of women and youths in agriculture through the development of innovative entrepreneurial endeavours on a sustainable basis. The Implementation Committee is already working tirelessly with the relevant stakeholders in the yam value chain to evolve the processes, regulations and the GAP and ensure competitive and profitable yam export business for Nigeria.

“I am persuaded of the immense benefits of the Yam Export programme in our import substitution drive and as a laudable approach to diversify the nation’s economy through the agricultural sector. Interestingly, Nigerian yam is already gaining prominence in the global market. The Chinese government has demanded dry yam from Nigeria to meet industrial and domestic needs.”

He said that the Government of Ghana has also developed the National Yam Development Strategy and Yam Export Strategy aimed at increasing export volumes from the current 35,000 metric tonnes to as high as 400,000 metric tonnes with expected revenue of about $5billion by 2018.

Ogbeh hinted that the Federal Government was set to achieve a milestone in the effort to restore Nigeria into the agro-commodity export market by exporting its first consignment of certified yams to the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

He said  the feat is government deliberate attempt to rebound into the export market after several decades of lost ground arising from poor quality control and subsequent rejection of agricultural products.

He emphasized’  “We shall also take advantage of the Presidential Committee on Ease of Doing Business with the dedication of Ports solely for agro exports and reinforcing checks on the quality of produce from the country for foreign exchange earnings.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria targets $10bn from yam export in 4 years –Ogbeh

— 4th July 2017

By Steve Agbota Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has disclosed that Nigeria has developed a blueprint to earn at least $10.0 billion annually from yam export in the next four (4) years. Speaking at the launch at Lilypond Container Terminal, Ijora, Lagos, Ogbeh disclosed that his ministry was persuaded by the comparative…

Share

  • ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’

    — 4th July 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has warned that any amendments to the NLNG Act would lead to double taxation considering that gas suppliers to NLNG already pay the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 3 per cent levy. General Manager, Production, NLNG, Mr. Tayo Oginni, stated this while briefing international media correspondents and…

    Share

  • FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister

    — 4th July 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja  Following the abysmal number of tax-paying Nigerians, the Federal Government yesterday insisted it will deploy latest technologies to confront tax evaders in order to increase compliance under the recently launched Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).   Speaking in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said very…

    Share

  • Continental integration: SON promises to boost African trade

    — 4th July 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola As part of the efforts to ensure Nigeria plays its leadership role in the continent, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON)  has declared that the agency would spare no effort to boost intra and inter-African trade. ​Speaking at the 56th council meeting of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, ​the Director…

    Share

  • ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’

    — 4th July 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has warned that any amendments to the NLNG Act would lead to double taxation considering that gas suppliers to NLNG already pay the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 3 per cent levy. General Manager, Production, NLNG, Mr. Tayo Oginni, stated this while briefing international media correspondents and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share