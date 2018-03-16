Nigeria static on FIFA ranking

Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Super Eagles remained static in this FIFA ranking for March.

The three-time African champions retained its 52nd position with 609 points in the ranking released on Thursday.

Nigeria is still seventh best country in Africa as its ranked behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR, Morocco, Egypt and Cameroon.

Super Eagles’ Group opponents at the FIFA World Cup, Argentina, Croatia and Iceland were ranked 4th, 15th and 18th in the world respectively.

With Serbia and Poland friendlies on the card, the Gernot Rohr side may improve its standing on the log in next edition of the ranking.

Meanwhile, the top five is unaltered, with Germany still on top, while Poland (6th, up one) are the only movers in the top 20, having climbed into joint-sixth position alongside Spain. That rise leaves the World Cup-bound Poles just one place short of their best-ever ranking position.

The next FIFA World Ranking is slated for 12 April 2018.