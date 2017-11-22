The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Nigeria spends N3tr on imports –Minister
22nd November 2017 - 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest -Okorocha
22nd November 2017 - Wike gives reasons for not taking FG’s corruption fight serious
22nd November 2017 - Malaria: 30 children die every one hour –FG
22nd November 2017 - PDP chair: Makarfi must resign now –Bode George
22nd November 2017 - Dogara seeks measures to combat human trafficking
22nd November 2017 - Kaduna: FRSC marshal killed, 2 others abducted
22nd November 2017 - Why I rejected 2 National Assembly bills –Buhari
22nd November 2017 - Nwaokeke Ifeoma 08032638739
22nd November 2017 - Mass failure in WASSCE
Home / National / Nigeria spends N3tr on imports –Minister

Nigeria spends N3tr on imports –Minister

— 22nd November 2017

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has disclosed how Nigerians would expend N3 trillion on imports, before a change of government in 2015.

Onu disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, at the 2017 conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

He further stated that the era of awarding contracts to foreigners will soon end as Nigeria has what it takes to award contracts to local contractors.

“The country spends over N3 trillion importing. We want to put our engineers at the forefront of development.

“Our priority is to award contracts to local companies and where expertise is needed, we will seek consortium with foreign contractors including maintenance and management.

“The time to move from resource-based economy to knowledge-based economy is now. Our engineers, architectures, scientists are not sufficient for the development of country.

“We still consume what other people produce. If we can consume what we produce and produce what we consume, our economy will improve.

“Also, we working on a strategy to improve competitiveness; to promote local content,” he stated.

President of the association, Otis Oliver, said President Muhammadu Buhari should unbundle some ministries and bring on board more professionals at the ministerial level so that there would be effectiveness and efficiency in government business.

“We really have to expand and try getting more good hands into the system so that, from policy formulation, we get things right, because, if the policies are wrong and faulty, implementation is inevitably inhibited or compromised,” he added.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria spends N3tr on imports –Minister

— 22nd November 2017

From Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has disclosed how Nigerians would expend N3 trillion on imports, before a change of government in 2015. Onu disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, at the 2017 conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). He further stated that the era…

  • 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest -Okorocha

    — 22nd November 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Rochas Okorocha has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project enjoys the support of most governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).     Okorocha, who spoke when leaders of the Democratic Youths Congress visited him, yesterday, at…

  • Wike gives reasons for not taking FG’s corruption fight serious

    — 22nd November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has stated that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government’s  fight against corruption could only be taken seriously if it prosecuted indicted persons who siphoned resources belonging to the  state government.  Governor Wike said documents and evidence from the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry had been transmitted…

  • Malaria: 30 children die every one hour –FG

    — 22nd November 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu and Okwe Obi, Abuja  no fewer than 3o children die every hour in Nigeria as a result of malaria attack.   Cordinator of the ational Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) in the Federal Ministry of Health, Audu Muhammed who made the shocking  disclosure in Abuja added that malaria also render a substantial number…

  • PDP chair: Makarfi must resign now –Bode George

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Bode George National Chairman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation has called on the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to resign with immediate effect. Chief Bode George’s campaign organisation said it hinged its demand on the role Makarfi is allegedly playing in the process towards the party national convention slated…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share