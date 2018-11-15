NAN

Abdu Maikaba, Flying Eagles Assistant Coach and Coach of Plateau United, on Thursday lauded Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad to face South Africa on Saturday, describing it as outstanding.

Maikaba told the News Agency of Nigeria that the players had what was required to outclass South Africa on Nov. 17 in Johannesburg.

He commended Rohr for discovering talents like Samuel Kalu who according to him was an asset to the team.

“I have confidence in Rohr’s selection for the South Africa match, especially Samuel Kalu who has been very useful to us.

“It is my belief that Nigeria will beat South Africa because that is a plus to our Nations Cup campaign,” Maikaba said.

The coach urged the players to make Nigeria proud by defeating South Africa in order to cancel the result of the first leg in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rohr invited 23 players for the South Africa match excluding the captain Mikel Obi.

Some of the invited players are former U17 World Cup winner, Chukwueze, with a potential debut for FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s defender Olamilekan Adeleye.

Sporting Charleroi’s striker Victor Osimhen has also been given a chance to replicate his form in Nigeria colours.

Surprisingly, Henry Onyekuru and Chidozie Awaziem have been dropped to the standby list which includes three Nigeria professional Football League stars.

Nigeria sits top of Group E with nine points from four games while Stuart Baxter’s side are second in the group, trailing by two points.

The Super Eagles will look to get a victory over Bafana Bafana having lost the first leg 2-0 in Uyo.

The game is billed for Nov. 17 at the FNB Stadium and three days later, the three-time African champions entertain the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.