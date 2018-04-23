The Sun News
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria sliding towards a failed state –Dickson
Nigeria sliding towards a failed state –Dickson
Dickson

Nigeria sliding towards a failed state –Dickson

— 23rd April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has lamented what he called the continued slide of the country towards a failed state.

This he said was occasioned by wanton killings, which he said was symptomatic of a failed state. He called for prayers for the country to surmount all its challenges.

“In this country, God’s children, human beings irrespective of the God they worship are being slaughtered mercilessly, remorselessly in many parts of the country. Our nation is bleeding; we must unite in prayers and resolve to do what is right and fair. Our nation should be a nation of fairness, justice, equity, equal citizenship and united by common ideals of being the greatest black nation. We are united by our common shared humanity and nationality, so injustice and unfairness anywhere should be a concern to anyone and everyone in our nation. I join you in praying that the bloodletting, unnecessary killings in our nation under any shape or guise ends in Jesus name. God should intervene so that people will feel the need to do the right thing, be fair and just to one another.

Anyone who denies his fellow man justice is less human than his victim because what qualifies us humans created in the image of God is our belief in doing what is right and just. So, I call for a just, egalitarian, fair Nigeria where everyone is proud to call his or her country. No one should play the ostrich,” he stated.

Also speaking, former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon declared that prayer was the only weapon to stop the myriad of killings in the country.

Gowon who is the chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays stated this in his remarks to open the National Prayer Conference at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Bayelsa State.

He said prayers can solve Nigeria’s problems better and faster than military generals and soldiers could do with physical weapons of war.

He who assured Nigerians that God would honour the collective prayers and intercession for the nation advised the people to shun violence and retaliation.

