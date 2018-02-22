The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Nigeria signs agreement to host UNWTO – CAF
22nd February 2018 - Why Nigeria is strangely wired
22nd February 2018 - Under age voters as election strategy
22nd February 2018 - A nation that has been swallowed
22nd February 2018 - Obasanjo: My challenges as Nigeria’s military, civilian leader
22nd February 2018 - Lagos school moves against graduate unemployment
22nd February 2018 - N248m Osun memorial park in shambles
22nd February 2018 - Decades without electricity: Ogun community agog as solar grid is unveiled
22nd February 2018 - Operators cry foul: ‘Cleaner Lagos initiative being sabotaged’
22nd February 2018 - NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches
Home / Travel & Tourism / Nigeria signs agreement to host UNWTO – CAF

Nigeria signs agreement to host UNWTO – CAF

— 22nd February 2018

Nigeria and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) have signed an agreement on the hosting of the 61st UNWTO Commission for Africa (UNWTO CAF) meeting from June 4-6, 2018, in Abuja.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed for the Nigerian government while UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili signed for the global tourism body at a ceremony at the UNWTO Headquarters in Madrid, Spain.
The agreement, the signing of which was witnessed by the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Her Excellency Susan Aderonke Folarin, among others, contained the conditions for organizing the meeting as well as other details.
Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said the Nigerian government plans to use the meeting to showcase the best of Nigeria to the world, saying Nigeria has comparative advantage and has taken the world by storm in the area of music, movies, theatre and other aspects of the creative industry.
He thanked the UNWTO and its member states for their confidence in giving Nigeria the hosting right for the meeting, and assured that the country would host a top class event.
‘’Nigeria does not take the confidence for granted and will not disappoint. In this regard, the meeting’s main organizing committee, as well as the sub-committees, are leaving no stone unturned to stage a highly-successful meeting.
‘’All delegates coming to Nigeria for the meeting are assured of Nigeria’s legendary warm hospitality and an exposition of the country’s sight and sound. We will showcase the best of our entertainment industry that has taken the world by storm,’’ Alhaji Mohammed assured.
The Minister said hosting of the meeting is coming at a time that Nigeria has become a top destination for investors, especially with the Nigerian stocks having risen 12% this year, the highest globally, and the fact that Nigeria has moved up 24 places on the World Bank’s
Ease of Doing Business ranking, earning a place on the List of Top 10 in the world.
He also said Nigeria has started implementing visa on arrival for a certain category of foreign visitors, a development that he assured will impact positively on the country’s tourism sector.
Welcoming the Minister earlier, the UNWTO Secretary-General said the organization would assist Nigeria to develop and showcase its tourist attractions.
‘’We are glad we are coming to Nigeria in the summer. It is a good opportunity to showcase Nigeria,’’ he said, while urging the Minister to help identify Nigerian celebrities who can be appointed as the UNWTO’s ambassadors of tourism.
The delegations of the Minister and the Secretary-General later met to review the agenda of the 61st CAF Meeting, the UNWTO’s forthcoming Technical Support Mission to Nigeria and other issues related to tourism development in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

— 22nd February 2018

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government. He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel…

  • Federal Government in talks with CBN, other institutions, to fund modular refineries

    — 21st February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja To ensure availability of petroleum products for local consumption, the Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that it was in talks with a number of financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), among others, to provide contributory financing to potential investors in modular refineries in the…

  • PDP engaging in “destructive propaganda” – APC

    — 21st February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as baseless allegations raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accusing the opposition party of engaging in “destructive propaganda”. PDP had expressed doubt over the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2019 and called for a…

  • Fayose storms INEC over Ekiti governorship poll

    — 21st February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an interactive session with the Commission over the July 14 governorship election in the state. Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting with national commissioners, Fayose (who doubles as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Council of State meeting holds Thursday

    — 21st February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A Council of states meeting will hold Thursday at the State House, Abuja. This is the third Council of States meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office. The first one held in  October 21, 2015, while the second held in September 2016. The National Council of State is chaired by President Buhari, with Vice-President…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share