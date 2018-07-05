Nigeria in search of history

Newton Jibunoh

Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of my first solo expedition driving from London to Nigeria across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara. While I was still reflecting on all this, I got a call from a lady that called herself Aisha from Kaduna. The lady said she had followed my stories for over 40 years and has been following my contribution in The Sun newspaper and wondered if Nigerians do read because, if they

do, they would come to realise that I warned the country barely 20 years ago about the current crises we now seem to be experiencing with the herdsmen. Then in an angry voice, she told me that Nigerians kill our history and kill our heroes as well. I was not sure if that was a compliment; however, I thanked her for following my story and reading this column every week like she said. She may be right because I know of a few heroes that have been killed and a few historical moments that are no longer remembered.

I recall the Independence Building in Lagos that was built to commemorate the most important moment in our history, our freedom. It was the most beautiful sight you could find anywhere and the tallest building in Nigeria that attracted tourists from all over the world. It was a monument sited in the most celebrated open space known then as the Race Course but now known as Tafawa Balewa Square. Another masterpiece was the Federal Secretariat in Ikoyi. These buildings were examples of a city that was a masterpiece to behold. We were a nation that treasured its history and created lasting memories with the present. Decades later, many of the monuments lie in deplorable states, almost as if what they represent no longer matters or is no longer remembered.

As it stands, it appears that no government in Nigeria today including the federal government can afford to build such monuments certainly not with the way we share our profits and capital coming from our oil resources. So, for today’s column, I will attempt to recall the past by sharing some historical and iconic photographs from my expeditions.

In 1968, I went on my first expedition, driving from London to Lagos, Nigeria. It was a solo trip. I didn’t choose to do it alone but because no one wanted to come with me. It was the same with my second trip, this time from Nigeria to London. However, this time around, it wasn’t an isolated trip though I was making the journey alone. NTA and CNN covered the expedition all the way to London including the warm reception that I received there by the then Nigerian high commissioner to the UK, Prince Bolaji Ajibola. These expeditions made me more aware of the extent of degradation taking place in the environment and how little was being done to stop it and repair the damage that had been done.