Nigeria Rugby unveils 17-man list for Africa tourney 

Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Rugby Football national team coach Bronson Weir has unveiled a 17-man list for the forthcoming Africa Men’s Regional tournament.

The players invited are;‎ Isaac Sani (Cowrie), Christian Ogar (Cowrie), Osarobo Festus (RocketBull), Samuel Ekpo (Cowrie ),Azeez Lapido (Cowrie) will be given time till Monday to prove fitness due to injury.

Thankgod Okafor (RC Montemor, Portugal), Danjuma Mashiela (Dings Crusaders, UK), Monday Alex (Racing), Hassan Mohammed (Cowrie), Joseph Mogaji (7sirs, UK), Jeremiah Peter (Kings College Old Boys).

Others are; Nuhu Ibrahim (Barewa), Joshua Etim (Barewa), Onoru Jatto (Cowrie),Alfred Oche (Cowrie), Jude Abrakson (Barewa) and Yannick Mukoro (Eco II).

The players are expected to arrive Lagos from today (Wednesday) for camping ahead of the competition slated between 15th and 16th of this month in Cote’d Ivoire. Tournament serves as 2020 Olympic pre qualifiers and 2019 All Africa Games qualifier.