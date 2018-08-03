Nigeria Rugby Federation appoints S/African coach 

Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation appointed South African coach Bronson Weir as the new handler for the national rugby team.

The NRFF President, Mr Kelechukwu Mbagwu disclosed this during a media parley held in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, “the NRFF after due consultations have appointed South Africa’s Bronson Weir as the new coach of the Stallions. We believe he has the pedigree to lead the country to greater heights of the game.

“We got the ability and potentials and should be ranked among top three countries on the continent. With Weir leading the team, we believe the sky would be the limit for Nigeria.”

Weir was Kenya Rugby Sevens development coach.

Speaking further Mbagwu revealed that the new coach will guide the Nigerian side against their Niger Republic counterparts in Niamey on August 11.

Meanwhile, Rugby Torino of Italy star, Dina Otoro have been invited alongside 29 other players for camping in Abuja ahead of the tie.