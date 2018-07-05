Nigeria returning to a state of nature

Emmanuel Onwubiko

Reading through the front pages and major news pages of some mainstream newspapers today such as The Guardian and Daily Sun brought tears to my eyes and reminded me that indeed existential philosophers were right to conclude with the founding fathers of Scholarly philosophy that in life the only permanent phenomenon is change.

You may want to know the source or cause of this upsurge in the emotional upsets I experienced. If in the affirmative, permit me to let your know that it was the photograph of hundreds of children, women and young persons in Plateau State that stood on the queue for their turns to receive plates of foods from the emergency relief services. These were persons hitherto happily doing their farm works in their different villages in Plateau state prior to the sudden invasion by well-armed herdsmen who slaughtered over 200 persons and drove them forcefully out of the ancestral homelands and indeed the invaders had the temerity to settle down in those ‘conquered’ territories and have begun to rename them as it suits them and yet there are both the State and Federal Governments that are silent as these unpardonable crime against humanity go on.

As soon I took a contemplative look at these front page photographs showing fellow citizens with plates waiting to be served food as internally displaced persons, some thought flashed through my sub-consciousness. One of those sub-conscious thoughts was to ask what the essence of government is if the ordinary people are slaughtered in their prime and in their great numbers by some other citizens who are armed and to have some high level supports within the top echelons of government.

Another thought was to interrogate the import of government borrowing from the profound leadership philosophies of fathers of philosophy of politics such as Aristotle (384 -322BC); Thomas Hobbes (1588 -1679); Thomas Aquinas (1225 -1274); John Locke (1632 -1704) amongst others. These great men were of the opinion that the primary purpose of government is the protection of life and property of the citizenry. Thus, the framers of the Nigerian Constitution also adopted this locus classicus into the frameworks of our supreme body of law. What this therefore means is that the written and unwritten social contract existing between the people and those officials elected into offices for specific tenure is that we the people of Nigeria have agreed to donate to you the legitimacy to exercise governmental authority provided that you will abide by the primary tenet of this social contract which is the protection at all times of the lives and property of all citizens. The consequence of a willful or negligible breach is the resignation from such offices and prosecution of the officials if found to have conspired with mass killers. We will look at what some of these philosophers affirmed as the central reason for the formation of governments in human societies.