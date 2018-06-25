The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2018 - Nigeria retains badminton crown
25th June 2018 - Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers
25th June 2018 - FG’s initiatives on SMEs yielding result –Agboade, NASME president
25th June 2018 - Lagos discovers 25 athletes at U-15 Deaf Sports School Games
25th June 2018 - This may be my last World Cup -Pogba
25th June 2018 - Nigerian trio in Russia for FIFA leadership programme
25th June 2018 - NFF rejoices with Ikeme on gradual recovery
25th June 2018 - Eagles won’t pack the bus against Argentina -Rohr
25th June 2018 - Turkish referee for Nigeria vs Argentina
25th June 2018 - Ighalo: Argentina clash ‘ll be ‘a war’
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nigeria retains badminton crown

Nigeria retains badminton crown

— 25th June 2018

Nigerian players are set to move up in the latest Badminton rankings internationally after successfully defending the 2018 edition of the Côte d’Ivoire International Badminton Championship.

The biggest beneficiaries will be Clement Krobakpo & Dorcas Adesokanwho who are both vying for slots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Twelve countries participated in the 2018 edition of the Côte d’Ivoire International which is one of the International series in the BWF calendar hosted in Africa.

The participating countries were Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Belgium, Sweden, Maldives, Denmark, Jordan, Mexico, Czech Republic, Germany and Côte d’Ivoire the host country.

Team Nigeria which entered for only 4 of the 5 events in the competition emerged overall winners with 3gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze to retain the title it won last year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers

— 25th June 2018

..Invade Lagos airport Louis Ibah Worried by the fragility of the Nigeria economy that has seen more job losses than new ones created over the last three years, more of the nation’s youths are now flooding its international airports seeking opportunity to traffic prohibited drugs into and out of the country. Narcotics experts have estimated…

  • FG’s initiatives on SMEs yielding result –Agboade, NASME president

    — 25th June 2018

    Simeon Mpamugoh Prince Orimadegun Agboade is the President and Chairman, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME). A member of the 22 -member Council for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME s) chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Agboade, who is also the Chairman/Managing Director of Orfema Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, in…

  • How contract agriculture can open export market for farmers

    — 25th June 2018

    Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 Contract farming has been a central part of agriculture for decades. This method of farming is playing an increasingly crucial role in many developing and agrarian countries. Globally, contract farming is described by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) as an agricultural production carried out according…

  • Lagos commends Dizengoff on capacity building for farmers

    — 25th June 2018

    The Lagos State government has commended Dizegoff Nigeria on its capacity building initiative for farmers across the country and for the state in particular. The commendation came recently during the presentation of product exhibition on ‘Mechanising Community Agriculture’ organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs in collaboration with Dizengoff Nigeria….

  • plastic

    FG rolls out strategic plans to solve farmers-herdsmen crisis

    — 25th June 2018

    The Federal Government has concluded plans to permanently solve the farmers-herdsmen conflicts, which has claimed the lives of thousands in the affected states over the years. The plan tagged ‘National Livestock Transformation Plan’, was unveiled by the Secretary of the National Economic Council (NEC) sub-committee, Dr. Andrew Kwasari; at a press briefing on Tuesday in…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share