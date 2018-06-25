Nigeria retains badminton crown

Nigerian players are set to move up in the latest Badminton rankings internationally after successfully defending the 2018 edition of the Côte d’Ivoire International Badminton Championship.

The biggest beneficiaries will be Clement Krobakpo & Dorcas Adesokanwho who are both vying for slots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Twelve countries participated in the 2018 edition of the Côte d’Ivoire International which is one of the International series in the BWF calendar hosted in Africa.

The participating countries were Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Belgium, Sweden, Maldives, Denmark, Jordan, Mexico, Czech Republic, Germany and Côte d’Ivoire the host country.

Team Nigeria which entered for only 4 of the 5 events in the competition emerged overall winners with 3gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze to retain the title it won last year.