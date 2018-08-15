Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics

Two Nigerian teams of cybersecurity professionals from a group called the “NaijaSecForce” have emerged the African champions in Global Cyberlympics, the Olympics for cybersecurity professionals and ethical hackers around the world.

The teams, NaijaSecForce and Ek0pwn3rs came first and second, respectively, and are to represent Africa at the global event. Both teams also made it to the top 12 position in the world in the online qualifying round of the competition, having solved all the challenges from the pre-qualifying round. Global Cyberlympics is an hands-on cybersecurity team competition that brings together the best ethical hackers from around the world to compete in a series of challenges such as forensics, penetration testing, cryptography, malware analysis, capture the flag challenges.