The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov. 10 Black Friday
4th November 2017 - MAPOLY lecturers embark on indefinite strike
4th November 2017 - Biafra: Ibn Chambers team’s fake – MASSOB
4th November 2017 - 81 students bag First Class at Bowen University, Iwo – VC
4th November 2017 - 3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu
4th November 2017 - Group donates desks to Benue schools
4th November 2017 - Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo
4th November 2017 - I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola
4th November 2017 - VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding
4th November 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Explosion at Enugu LG election centre
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo

Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo

— 4th November 2017

 

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, said that Nigeria’s unity remains non-negotiable. According to the Osinbajo, the country is and would remain better of as one nation than divided. He insisted that dividing the country into different entities across ethnic lines would serve no one any good.

Osinbajo spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capiral, during the solemnisation of his Chief Detail, Ekene Nelson Nwokoro and his wife, Ngozi, at the Pastoral Centre of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.

The Vice President noted that the country was a great country and has everything in it to provide for the people. It was also a wedding involving another couple, Stella Awoke and her hubby, Peter Nwenyi.

Osinbajo also opined that the country is better together, stronger together than separating but identified corruption as its only problem.

“This country is better together, stronger together than separating. There is nothing that we will gain by being separated. The countries around us are all tiny countries, very tiny countries. Rwanda which is celebrated in Africa, Lagos state alone is six times the economy of Rwanda. So, we are a great country and anybody who wants to separate us, we must reject the person because this country can provide for every one of us, it can carter for all of us.

“Our problem is corruption. If we check corruption in this country, there is more than enough for all of, more than enough. We should just bear it in mind that this country must remain a united country, we must stand together and as we go along, where there are difficulties, we must sit down and look at those difficulties, resolve them and move along as brothers. That is the way great countries developed. Let us come together, stay together and I want to thank his Excellency the Governor for his stand on the unity of the country” he said.

On the request by Governor Umahi for the Federal Government to construct railway that will pass through the South East, the Vice President said, “the Port Harcourt–Maidugari end of the road has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and that will pass thorough Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka, the capital of Anambra State.”

“So, there is no question at that the railway will pass through Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka. So, there is no need to make that request because it has already been granted by Mr. President. The budget has been approved,” he said.

Osinbajo also lauded the agricultural policy of the Ebonyi State Government which he described as phenomenal and therefore promised that the federal government would support the state to realize its full agricultural potentials. This is even as he described Gov. Umahi as one of the bridge builders of federal government administration.

“We will do our best to support Ebonyi State. The progress Ebonyi State has made is phenomenal and it is what everyone in the country has the knowledge about. I listened to all that His Excellency has said about what Ebonyi state required and I want to say that there is very little we will not do for Ebonyi state” said he.

Earlier, Governor Umahi commended the Federal Government for support of the state. Present at the ceremony is the former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Mrs. Rachel Umahi; Sen. Sam Egwu and wife, Ukamaka; among others.

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th November 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Reply

    Osinbajo has a right to his opinion as individual. The only thing which decides is Democratic decision of majority in democratic society. South has Disintegrated, has Liberated. Southern Revolution War has begun in which the enemy must vacate Southern Territorial Sovereign States now- dead or alive. If Osinbajo is against the Southern Liberation which guarantees existence securities and freedom of Southern Natives in 21st century world, he should pick his gun etc. and join the enemy against South- the decision is now in the battlefield. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov. 10 Black Friday

— 4th November 2017

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has declared Nov. 10, ‘Black Friday’ as part of activities at the ongoing 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair. Mr Sola Oyetayo, Chairman, Trade Promotions Board of LCCI, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Black Friday is a…

  • MAPOLY lecturers embark on indefinite strike

    — 4th November 2017

    …Allege threat to lives From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, took a backward turn, on Saturday, as lecturers declared indefinite strike. The teaching staff of the Polytechnic, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), announced the decision after an emergency congress, held at ASUP Secretariat inside…

  • Biafra: Ibn Chambers team’s fake – MASSOB

    — 4th November 2017

    Carpets UN, Ohanaeze over ‘one Nigeria’ stance From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Saturday, said that the United Nation’s team who reportedly met with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, in Enugu, and proclaimed the indivisibility of Nigeria was a fake group. MASSOB says it…

  • 81 students bag First Class at Bowen University, Iwo – VC

    — 4th November 2017

    The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, on Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81 graduating students at its 12th convocation. The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mattews Ojo, stated this while delivering his convocation speech at the university’s premises in Iwo. Ojo said 96 graduating students were awarded with second class upper degrees, 382 with second class lower…

  • 3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu

    — 4th November 2017

    The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection with minor explosion which occurred on Saturday, about 400 metres away from a polling station at Coal Camp, in the Enugu metropolis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the polling station was one of the designated centres for Saturday’s…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share