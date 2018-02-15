The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields
15th February 2018 - FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita
15th February 2018 - Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style
15th February 2018 - Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo
15th February 2018 - Taste of the humble pie
15th February 2018 - Tinubu’s tough job
15th February 2018 - Nigeria: Wired to malfunction
15th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
15th February 2018 - Save your child from measles
15th February 2018 - Why female genital cutting is bad –Otoide
Home / Business / Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields

Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields

— 15th February 2018

On the back of relative improvement in system liquidity amid inflow from the N47.12 billion coupon payment on the February-2020 bond, Nigeria at an auction, yesterday raised N176 billion worth of treasury bills.

The Central Bank of Nigeria offered N6 billion of three-month paper, N30 billion of six-month bills and N140 billion of one-year notes and the bank issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government to finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity.

Total demand for the notes stood at N229.9 billion as investors were demanding as high as 20 percent yields for the one-year paper, which sold for 13.7 per cent. It sold the one-year paper at 14.3 per cent in January.

The bank auctioned the three-month bill at 11.95 percent from 12.55 percent last month and the six-month note at 13.65 percent from 13.92 percent.

The government has been working to lower its borrowing costs, particularly as inflation fell for the 12th time in a row on Wednesday. The government also plans to refinance $2.5 billion worth of treasury bills from the proceeds of a planned eurobond sale this first quarter.

Analysts at Cordros Capital say they expect demand for the bills to be active at the auction on the back of relative improvement in system liquidity amid inflow from the N47.12 billion coupon payment on the February-2020 bond on Tuesday, in addition to the expectation of maturing open market operations (OMO) bills of N89.08 billion on Thursday.

Apart from the impact of liquidity position, analysts said the activities at the auction will further reflect investors’ reaction to rising expectation of monetary easing, moderating inflation, healthy participation from the offshore community, and the government’s new debt management strategy, particularly with the recent announcement of plans to refinance maturing bills using proceeds of the proposed $2.5 billion Eurobond, already approved by the National Assembly.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields

— 15th February 2018

On the back of relative improvement in system liquidity amid inflow from the N47.12 billion coupon payment on the February-2020 bond, Nigeria at an auction, yesterday raised N176 billion worth of treasury bills. The Central Bank of Nigeria offered N6 billion of three-month paper, N30 billion of six-month bills and N140 billion of one-year notes…

  • FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita

    — 15th February 2018

    …Says only 140 out of 290 deputy directors passed promotion exams  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has assured Nigerian civil servants that it is working assiduously to review the current minimum wage of N18,000 in the face of present realities.  The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who is one of…

  • Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style

    — 15th February 2018

    Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita, a product of Chi Limited, is fast gaining acceptance with consumers across the country, who now consider the drink as part of their daily delight especially for special occasions. With a unique taste and distinct refreshment, Naija style, it has become a popular drink of choice because of its fruity…

  • Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo

    — 15th February 2018

    Nigerians in the Diaspora have been charged to bring their investments back to the country to uplift the economy and impact the lives of the citizens. The charge was made by Nigeria’s advertising czar and Chairman of Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, while expressing confidence in Nigeria’s future at the Nigerian-American Business Forum held…

  • Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks

    — 15th February 2018

    •In defiance of state anti-begging laws, alms-seekers take over Lagos roads, constituting nuisance to law-abiding residents Job Osazuwa A man who appeared to be in his early 40s ran after a yellow commercial bus, popularly known as danfo, that was in moving traffic at Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos. He showed a sense of urgency as…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share