– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari
9th August 2018 - ADC candidate gets candidacy flag
9th August 2018 - Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin
9th August 2018 - Shareholders assured of payment of dividend
9th August 2018 - The looming betrayal
9th August 2018 - Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge
9th August 2018 - Your defection to PDP a good omen, Kano govt. tells ex-dep. gov.
9th August 2018 - NNPC explains different prices for gas
9th August 2018 - Herdsmen: FG to develop 4,000 hectares of rangeland
9th August 2018 - Electricity workers shut down Ikeja Electric over meter hoarding, others
Home / National / Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari
SOS

Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari

— 9th August 2018

The pensioners of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Plc, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

The pensioners split into two groups including one that falls under the Mint pay roll but are grossly under paid, and the second group which is refused admission into pension.

The first group, which comprises 632 who retired at different times from 1991 to 2005 and have worked between 15 to 35 years and have reached top management level of service.

READ ALSO Shareholders assured of payment of dividend

The groups impediment is the erroneous  computing of their gratuity and pension as recognised by the Pension Act Cap 346 of 1990 rather the Mint’s resort to use of the pension trust deed against the above Pension Act.

With the implementation of the deed, some of them have received and are still receiving N1,000 only per month.

The highest paid pensioner, who put in 34 to 35 years, receives 6.8 per cent of what is legitimately due to them contrary to the Federal Government Pension Act.

This group pleads with President Buhari to put a stop to the bitter experience they have been subjected to for years. The pensioners on the pay roll are 632 while the arrears of payment due from 1991 to November 2016 is as follows: Pension – N10,222,551,203.17; gratuity (which is static despite the levels) – N214,719,189,17 and the total amount is N10,437,270,392,57.

READ ALSO Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge

According to the report, members of the second group who have been refused admission into pension on the ground that they have not served up to 15 years are 369 in number.

Those belonging to this group stated that they have worked for 10 to 14 years before retirement and according to the Federal Government Act Cap of 1990, those who have put in 10 years are admissible to pension.

The group also cited that 12 of them were seconded to the Mint from the Nigerian Army, having put in 11- 12 years in the Army. After moving to Mint, they put in another 11-12 years before they were retired. The irony remains that after serving the nation for 23-24 years, they have been denied their pension.

The pensioners claimed that their gratuities have been paid after the intervention of a mediation team comprising the late Justice Kayode Eso of the Supreme Court through retired Prof. Itse Sagay and retired Justice Tajudeen Odunowo.

The mediation team stressed that pension was a matter for the Federal Government.

The two groups are pleading with the president to use his good offices to tackle this long outstanding pension as the Mint claims not to have been paid. They implore the President to evoke his presidential prerogative on the Pension Transitional Management Directorates (PTAD) as it will be of great relief.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ekpo T. Iyang and Elder Abraham Odus, the Chairman and Treasurer respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOS

Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari

— 9th August 2018

The pensioners of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Plc, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Nigeria Union of Pensioners. The pensioners split into two groups including one that falls under the Mint pay roll but are grossly under paid, and the second group which is refused…

  • ADC

    ADC candidate gets candidacy flag

    — 9th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Fatai Akinbade was, on Wednesday, presented with the party’s flag for the September 22 governorship election in Osun State. While addressing the crowd of supporters and party leaders from the state and the national levels, Akinbade said the large turnout was an “evidence that our…

  • BENIN

    Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin

    — 9th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A 70-year-old woman, identified as Helen Udugbezi, has been reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums at her residence in Benin-City. The assailants were said to have used a big stone to kill the aged woman. The deceased’s housemaid, Anna Amos, who witnessed the gruesome killing, said the attackers almost stabbed and raped her…

  • shareholders

    Shareholders assured of payment of dividend

    — 9th August 2018

    Vera Wisdom-Bassey The Chairman of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Chief Anthony Idigbe, has said the company’s revenue increased to N6.32 billion in 2017, representing a 15.62 per cent rise over the N5.46 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2016. He made the disclosure during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, where he disclosed…

  • INEC

    Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge

    — 9th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has asked Justice Stephen Pam of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to disqualify himself from the contempt proceedings against him on account of alleged bias. His application was, however, refused by Justice Pam, who revived his earlier order…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share