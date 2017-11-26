Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future
— 26th November 2017
Ahead of the 2019 general elections and on the heels of various divisive political agitations across the country, the Nigeria Political Summit Group (NPSG) a non-partisan body has announced a major exploratory consultative.
The intention of the meeting is to fashion an inclusive, non-partisan, pan Nigerian Political Intervention on the democratic Future of Nigeria to facilitate a national democratic engagement towards the 2019 elections and beyond According to NPSG publicity bureau, this initiative on the future of Nigeria, is designed to be owned and driven by credible new and emerging resourceful leaders from the six geopolitical zones . Consequently, about 90 national leaders have been selected and invited to attend the inaugural roundtable of facilitators of the initiative scheduled to hold on Tuesday, November 28 in Abuja. This novel political intervention by the NPSG is purposed to identify credible and resourceful new leaders in the country to join hands with a select team of the country’s leading lights and credible political leaders to initiate a credible momentum towards bringing about the popularly desired new Nigeria. Invitations have therefore been extended to a select numbers of citizens based on their inspiring profile, credibility and resourcefulness overtime among other considerations by the NPSG selection team Some of the 90 selected facilitators attending this non-partisan initiative, which is conceived to shape “Nigeria 2019 and beyond cut across professional lines.
