The Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, says Nigeria has assumed a strong, proactive role in the oil industry globally. Barkindo said this while delivering a keynote address at the 17th edition of the annual Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference and International Exhibition in Abuja on Tuesday. “We can truly say that we are living through a golden era of Nigerian statesmanship. This is testimony to the way in which President Muhammadu Buhari has elevated the international profile of our country.

“Nigeria has historically assumed a strong, proactive leadership role in OPEC. I am delighted to be able to inform you that following a decision at the 174th OPEC Conference on June 22, 2018, the African continent gained an additional voice in our organisation; the Republic of Congo became the 15th member country of OPEC. “This is a tremendous boost for our entire organisation, a positive trajectory, which saw Gabon rejoin OPEC in 2016 and Equatorial Guinea in 2017.’’ The OPEC boss said petroleum would remain a rallying factor that brings units of people together to facilitate day to day activities.

“At this very moment as I speak, school children are boarding the bus to make their way to morning lessons. Mothers and fathers are returning home after working nightshifts. “An elderly grandparent is being transported to see their doctor. Farmers are fertilising their fields. Families are being reunited, communities are being brought together. “These are scenes being repeated millions of times here and across the globe. What links these seemingly disparate scenes of everyday life? Petroleum.