The Super Eagles of Nigeria this evening in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State defeated the Chipolopolo of Zambia by 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier encounter.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi shot Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia with a goal, the only one in the tense encounter that saw both teams putting in their best.

With the victory, the Super Eagles became the first African team to advance to Russia after taking an unassailable lead atop Group B with 13 points ahead of Zambia that comes second with distant 7 points.

Nigeria’s appearance at the Russia 2018 will be her sixth at the World Cup finals since Atlanta 1994 it made a debut attendance.

Details later…