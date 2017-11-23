The Sun News
Nigeria working with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants

— 23rd November 2017

The Federal Government on Thursday signed an agreement with the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation (GIZ) to set up a Nigerian–German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration.

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said at the signing ceremony in Abuja that the intervention was aimed at addressing the issue of irregular migration as well as re-integration of voluntary returnees.

“This is because several youths have lost their lives in the process of migrating to Europe through Libya among other dangerous routes.

“The issue of irregular migration has become a very worrisome issue of concern to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is really timely that we are making efforts, through this partnership, to address irregular migration and re-integration of voluntary returnees.”

Adebiyi expressed the commitment of the government to the successful implementation of the agreement.

“We are strongly committed in terms of implementation and we will offer whatever it takes to ensure the successful implementation of this agreement,” the permanent secretary said.

Earlier, Dr Thomas Kirsch, the GIZ Country Director, commended the Federal Government on the partnership.

Kirsch said the partnership would promote regular migration and support voluntary returnees in the areas of social and economic re-integration.

He also said that the partnership was aimed at supporting the efforts of the Federal Government at curbing and discouraging irregular migration.

(Source: NAN)

