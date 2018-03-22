The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu
22nd March 2018 - Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend
22nd March 2018 - MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy
22nd March 2018 - Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing
22nd March 2018 - FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy
22nd March 2018 - Customs, cabals killing tomato farmers –TOGAN
22nd March 2018 - FCMB empowers SMEs, YEDP in Abia
22nd March 2018 - Whistle blowing: FG recovers N9.2bn
22nd March 2018 - Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade
22nd March 2018 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
Home / Business / Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu

Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu

— 22nd March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has blamed Nigeria’s lack of economic philosophy for its failure to achieve high quality economic growth.

He explained that the country’s economy is managed mostly on an ad-hoc, reactive basis, even when it is clear that the wealth of nations is usually based on philosophical foundations.

Speaking on the theme titled, “The Secret of the Wealth of Nations and the Imperative of Economic Transformation” during the Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria)’s annual bullion lecture series in Lagos yesterday, Moghalu  revealed that, “according to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world and that according to the African Development Bank (AfDB), 152 million Nigerians, out of an overall population of about 190 million, meet the criteria of absolute poverty which means that 80 per cent of Nigerians are extremely poor.”

He further said that Nigeria needs to become a developmental country with philosophical foundations so as to build a sustainable economic future and address the need for clear economic vision, situated on a philosophical framework from which economic policy should be derived.

According to him, the pre-conditions for moving from the path of poverty to the path of prosperity hinges on the philosophical foundation for the Nigerian state, economic vision, innovation, economic complexity and institutions.

“The absence of a link between science, commercialised indigenous innovation, and economic and business activity is a fundamental obstacle between Nigeria and a quantum leap to prosperity. This gap is all the more tragic because science and technology is one area in which African countries such as Nigeria can quickly develop global competitive advantage over the Western world and even Asia,” the former CBN deputy governor said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu

— 22nd March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has blamed Nigeria’s lack of economic philosophy for its failure to achieve high quality economic growth. He explained that the country’s economy is managed mostly on an ad-hoc, reactive basis, even when it is clear that the wealth of nations is usually based…

  • Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend

    — 22nd March 2018

    Omodele Adigun Access Bank Plc has announced a 20 per cent leap in its earnings to N459.1billion for 2017, just as it is proposing a final dividend of 40 kobo after paying 25 kobo final dividend. These are part of the highlights of its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 released…

  • MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy

    — 22nd March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Following the uproar that trailed the  arrest of some staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, the management of the troubled institute yesterday gave explanations on the controversial  arrest,  saying that the workers engaged in document peddling and sharp practices. In a statement, the management  maintained  that in the event of implementing…

  • Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing

    — 22nd March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Thousands of oil workers may soon be thrown into the labour market as the disagreement between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and petroleum industry service firms gets messier,Daily Sun has learnt At the centre of the crisis is the unabated picketing of indigenous oil service over alleged refusal of…

  • FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy

    — 22nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola American firm, Trojan Battery Company is boosting Nigeria’s drive for effective and efficient alternate power supply with the  introduction of a Deep -Cycle Solar, AGM. The 90 years old global  company which worth over $500 million said the deep-cycle solar batteries is developed to address the present problem associated with the existing batteries…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share