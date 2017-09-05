The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2017 - Eagles begin prep for Zambia, to be paid full bonus
5th September 2017 - “Stay away from Ondo”, new Police Commissioner warns criminals
5th September 2017 - “Nigeria out of recession,” Buhari says as he meets with president of Niger
5th September 2017 - No food insufficiency threat in Nigeria – Ogbeh
5th September 2017 - Lagos records 852 domestic violence cases in 9 months
5th September 2017 - Ekiti resident doctors may join nationwide strike Thursday
5th September 2017 - Enugu CP to empower POWA members
5th September 2017 - UCH resident doctors join nationwide strike
5th September 2017 - Recession exit: Buhari vows ERGP full implementation
5th September 2017 - NESG, Oxford Business Group sign MoU
Home / Cover / National / “Nigeria out of recession,” Buhari says as he meets with president of Niger

“Nigeria out of recession,” Buhari says as he meets with president of Niger

— 5th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou in Daura, Katsina State, where he confirmed that Nigeria is out of recession.

“Nigeria is finally out of economic recession,” he said.

President Buhari told newsmen after a closed door meeting with the visiting Nigerien leader, Issoufou that he was “very happy’’ to hear that the country was finally out of recession.

He, however, said that the real impact of coming out recession would be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience changes in their living conditions.

President Buhari said that the real gain would be improved living conditions for Nigerians.

The President said: “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, stressing that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

“Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done.’’

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

President Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari.

He said that the issues included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affected the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Dr Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Moumouni Djermakoye.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday announced that Nigeria was out of economic recession.

The NBS said this in a Gross Domestic Product (GPD) Report for Second Quarter 2017 released by the bureau in Abuja.

The NBS said that the nation’s GDP grew by 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the quarter, indicating the emergence of the economy from recession.

The bureau said that figures indicated the economy was out of recession after five consecutive quarters of contraction since first quarter 2016.

An economy is said to be in recession after contracting for two consecutive quarters.

The economy slipped into recession in 2016.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Abubakar A. Dabang 5th September 2017 at 6:33 pm
    Reply

    Hmmmmm…..

    Buhari kenan, u said A while beureau for statistic said B which is otherwise. Who do we agree with?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eagles begin prep for Zambia, to be paid full bonus

— 5th September 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has opted to pay players and officials of the Super Eagles full match bonus for Monday’s crunchy 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter against Cameroon in Yaounde. According to a statement from the NFF, the players and officials will receive their full match bonuses even though the tie in Yaounde ended…

  • “Stay away from Ondo”, new Police Commissioner warns criminals

    — 5th September 2017

    Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, the new Commissioner of  Police  in Ondo State,  has warned criminals to stay away from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law. Adeyanju gave the warning on Tuesday in Akure at a handover ceremony held at the State Command. The new commissioner, who said that it…

  • “Nigeria out of recession,” Buhari says as he meets with president of Niger

    — 5th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou in Daura, Katsina State, where he confirmed that Nigeria is out of recession. “Nigeria is finally out of economic recession,” he said. President Buhari told newsmen after a closed door meeting with the visiting Nigerien leader, Issoufou that he was “very happy’’ to hear…

  • No food insufficiency threat in Nigeria – Ogbeh

    — 5th September 2017

    The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, says there is no threat of food insufficiency in the country. He told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday at the Capacity Building Training for ECOWAS member states to control and manage armyworm outbreak in West Africa. The training was organised by the Food and Agriculture…

  • Lagos records 852 domestic violence cases in 9 months

    — 5th September 2017

    Between January and September 2017, a total of 852 cases of domestic violence and related cases were recorded in Lagos State, the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) has disclosed. Speaking on Tuesday at a media parley held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share