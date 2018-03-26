The Sun News
Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares

26th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State has declared that Nigeria is now completely directionless, with the country permanently on a dangerous downward slide.

Governor Wike stated this, on Monday, while swearing in four judges of the  state’s High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He regretted the politicization of governance process, which has entrenched despair across the country.

The governor commended the elder statesman, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), for saying the truth about the security architecture of the country.

He said that the state’s security has been deliberately compromised by security agencies who work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine security of lives and property.

According to Governor Wike, the recent deliberate crisis and threat to violence by the APC on the setting up of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps underscores the devilish schemes to promote insecurity in Rivers.

Said he, “Nigeria has gotten to a point that we don’t know where we are heading.  I don’t use to fast, but, I will fast for God to keep General Danjuma.  General Theophilus Danjuma has said the obvious truth.  It is happening daily in Rivers State.

“We are setting up our Neighbourhood Safety Corps, but, they are generating crisis. We only replicated what is in existence in Lagos State, but nobody queries that of Lagos State.  Only recently, Nasarawa State launched her outfit, without being challenged,” Governor Wike stated.

He berated the APC-led Federal Government for abandoning the solemn duty of protection of lives and property in pursuit of 2019 re-election.

On the swearing-in of the judges, Governor Wike charged them to uphold the rule of law and be fearless in their dispensation of justice.

He urged the judges not to allow themselves to be intimidated by agents of the political class, adding that if they fail in their responsibilities, they would be called to account by God.

Governor Wike told the judges that they  have the opportunity to make the state a better place by enthroning justice.

The Judges sworn-in by Governor Wike included: Justice Godwin Ollor and Justice Uche K-Chuku of the Rivers State High Court and Justice Legor Senewo and Justice Frank Onyiri of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal.

