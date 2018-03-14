The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - …Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP
14th March 2018 - Herdsmen, farmers’ conflict: EU expresses alarm over killings in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - Trump fires Tillerson, deputy
14th March 2018 - Russian spy crisis: UK gets EU support in showdown with Moscow
14th March 2018 - I’ve not authorised motor vehicle registration increment –Ambode
14th March 2018 - Lassa fever kills 3 in Ekiti
14th March 2018 - Govs have no reason owing pensions, salaries –Gaidam
14th March 2018 - Why Saraki, Ekweremadu, others are after me –Abdullahi Adamu
14th March 2018 - 2019: Give PDP another chance, Nnaji, ex-national auditor begs Nigerians
14th March 2018 - Having state police: The urgency of now (2)
Home / Politics / …Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP

…Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP

— 14th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he did to the Inspector  General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, when he found out the police boss flouted his order to relocate to Benue State, in the aftermath of New Year day killings by herdsmen.

The PDP stated this in reaction to Buhari’s comments during his visit to Benue State, on Monday, that he was unaware that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, did not carry out his order to relocate to the state.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party noted that  president Buhari’s explanation on the IGP is admission that “president Buhari has, once again, vindicated our position that our nation has been placed on auto-pilot cruise, with a cabal pretending to be managing our affairs. Indeed, Nigerians need to know; what exactly did president Buhari, as the commander-in-chief do, when he realised that the IGP did not carry out his orders? We demand a direct answer from the Presidency.”

Furthermore, the party said Nigerians can no longer tolerate a government that cannot ensure the enforcement of directives to its officials.

“Nigerians can no longer bear with a government that cannot give directions to officials and monitor it through; a government that is so inept that it lacks the elementary proficiencies to initiate and implement effective policies and programmes for national cohesion and development; a government that lacks the basic skills to internationally engage and run a virile economy,” the PDP said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

…Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP

— 14th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he did to the Inspector  General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, when he found out the police boss flouted his order to relocate to Benue State, in the aftermath of New Year day killings by herdsmen. The PDP…

  • I’ve not authorised motor vehicle registration increment –Ambode

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said he has not authorised any increment in motor vehicle registrations in the state. Rumours have been milling round the state that the government was planning to increase the cost of processing motor vehicle particulars and application for number plates. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan,…

  • Lassa fever kills 3 in Ekiti

    — 14th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Government yesterday confirmed that three people have died of Lassa fever. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rotimi Ojo, who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said five out of the eight suspected cases tested negative, while one was uncertain, and the last one pending as at press time. Ojo added…

  • Govs have no reason owing pensions, salaries –Gaidam

    — 14th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has slammed his colleagues owing backlog of salaries and pensions.   He said governors in the country have no reason, whatsoever, to owe workers and called on the federal and state governments to make a policy to ensure payment of salary, pension and gratuity will be in the…

  • Why Saraki, Ekweremadu, others are after me –Abdullahi Adamu

    — 14th March 2018

    •Warns APC senators against attacking Buhari Fred Itua, Abuja Former governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, has revealed why the leadership of the Senate is after him. Last week, the chamber mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to investigate an alleged telephone conversation between Adamu and some…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share