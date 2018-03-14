…Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he did to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, when he found out the police boss flouted his order to relocate to Benue State, in the aftermath of New Year day killings by herdsmen.

The PDP stated this in reaction to Buhari’s comments during his visit to Benue State, on Monday, that he was unaware that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, did not carry out his order to relocate to the state.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party noted that president Buhari’s explanation on the IGP is admission that “president Buhari has, once again, vindicated our position that our nation has been placed on auto-pilot cruise, with a cabal pretending to be managing our affairs. Indeed, Nigerians need to know; what exactly did president Buhari, as the commander-in-chief do, when he realised that the IGP did not carry out his orders? We demand a direct answer from the Presidency.”

Furthermore, the party said Nigerians can no longer tolerate a government that cannot ensure the enforcement of directives to its officials.

“Nigerians can no longer bear with a government that cannot give directions to officials and monitor it through; a government that is so inept that it lacks the elementary proficiencies to initiate and implement effective policies and programmes for national cohesion and development; a government that lacks the basic skills to internationally engage and run a virile economy,” the PDP said.