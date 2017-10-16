The Sun News
Nigeria now 41st in latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria moved up to the 41st position in the World and retained the fifth in Africa in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings.

The rankings released by the World Football governing body showed that Nigeria moved up three places from the 44th position in September, but maintained the fifth spot in Africa.

It said that Nigeria had 721 points compared to the 696 in September.

The report said that Tunisia became the new number in Africa and 28th in the world with 834 points while the former number on the continent, Egypt came second and 30th in the world with 818 points.

Senegal is number three in Africa and 32 in the world with 815 points while DR Congo is fourth on the continent and 35th in the world with 751 points.

African champions, Cameroon is sixth in the continent and 42nd in the world with 718 points.

In the top 10 ranked countries, Germany retained the number one position in the world with 1631 points while Brazil is second with 1619 points.

Portugal is third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth, Poland sixth and France seventh.

Osita Okeke, chairman Nigeria football supporters club, South Africa chapter, attributed Nigeria`s improvement to Super Eagles qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“From the matches against Cameroon and then Zambia, the Eagles played well and deserve improvement in the latest rankings.

“I believe that the team will continue to do well, especially in the World Cup,” he said.

