The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi
29th September 2017 - 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 
29th September 2017 - Fraudsters soliciting funds on fake Obaseki website, social media
29th September 2017 - Catholic church rejects ransom bid to free priest
29th September 2017 - IGP inaugurates 500-unit police estate in Lagos
29th September 2017 - Rachael Brown 08032130022
29th September 2017 - Jonathan: I’ll soon open up on 2015 polls
29th September 2017 - Restructuring: Northern states give conditions
29th September 2017 - …Follow due process –Abdusalami Nwabueze: Nigeria is federation only in name
29th September 2017 - Ekweremadu renews hope on devoluion of powers
Home / National / Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi

Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi

— 29th September 2017

By Job Osazuwa

Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi, yesterday, in Lagos, has said quality education is what Nigeria needs to transform its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Utomi said the world’s economy is ICT-driven, hence, Nigeria can not continue to occupy the back bench.

He called for a strong political will and collective efforts to exploit the untapped industry.

Utomi, an economist, disclosed this at a leadership tribute colloquium organised by CVL in honour of former minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Chief Don Etiebet on his 73rd birthday.

He stressed that the world has become volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, but more prosperous when ICT is fully utilised and also, explained that technology-based economy raises productivity, enhances creative and values creation.  “I feel honoured to have encountered this technology and to have been active in the creation of Nigeria’s first internet service provider, Linkserve, which moved the country into the internet age…” he said.

This technology still has room to help us leapfrog and offer a better life for Nigerians and generations yet unborn,” Utomi said.

Etiebet, while thanking the organisers and guests for the honour bestowed on him, said Nigeria has recorded some level of success in driving the ICT industry, though in a slow pace.

He recalled how many civil servants and others, some decades ago, rejected the introduction of computer to aid their job delivery. He said some of the then protesters embarked on strike while others committed arson, on the ground that the computer was about to take over their jobs.

The celebrator said the evolution of both the soft and hardwares have been tremendous, and urged government and other stakeholders in the sector to develop young Nigerians in coding to drive ICT to the next level.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi

— 29th September 2017

By Job Osazuwa Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi, yesterday, in Lagos, has said quality education is what Nigeria needs to transform its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. Utomi said the world’s economy is ICT-driven, hence, Nigeria can not continue to occupy the back bench. He called for a…

  • 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • Fraudsters soliciting funds on fake Obaseki website, social media

    — 29th September 2017

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has raised the alarm over activities of fraudsters, who defrauded unsuspecting public on fake digital platforms, purportedly belonging to him. Obaseki explained that the criminals used all kinds of tactics, including posing as the Edo state governor or his agents, who could give jobs, contracts and other favours for a…

  • Catholic church rejects ransom bid to free priest

    — 29th September 2017

    • Holds special mass for release From Tony Osauzo, Benin The Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, has said it will not pay ransom to abductors of the Parish Priest of St. Benedict Church, Iddo 2, Okpella, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adorolo. The church, however, confirmed Rev. Fr. Adorolo was kidnapped along Auchi-Okpella Highway,…

  • IGP inaugurates 500-unit police estate in Lagos

    — 29th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji and Amarachi Amachukwu The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim kpotun-Idris, yesterday, inaugurated 500 police housing units constructed for officers and men of the force in Lagos, named after President Muhammad Buhari at Badagry in Lagos. The house was built in partnership with Remax Realtors Speaking at the ceremony, IGP Idris said that…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share