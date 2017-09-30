Nigeria needs power devolution to move forward –Kalu

From: JUDEX OKORO, Calabar

The debate over the restructuring of the country has continued to gather momentum as former governor of Abia State and eminent businessman, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has canvassed the need to devolve powers from the centre to move the nation forward.

Kalu insisted that agitation for devolution of power, restructuring and referendum are all legitimate democratic demands which form part of the conversation that must take place to make it a government of the people, by the people and for the people

Speaking while presenting a paper entitled “Devolution Of Powers and the Future of Nigeria” at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Calabar, the former governor enjoined those opposed to power devolution to allow plurality of views on any issue which is the hallmark of democracy.

He said: “Devolution of power is what the nation, at the moment, needs to move forward. Yes, some, for whatever reason(s) may stridently oppose it, democracy allows plurality of views on any issue. What counts is our ability to remain focused and to continue to push for it because that is where the future of this nation lies.

“The agitation for devolution of power, restructuring or a referendum, are all legitimate democratic demands. They form part of the conversation that must take place to strengthen democracy and make it a real system of government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“So, I lend my support to all legitimate actions and voice seeking to help us redirect our democracy towards a path where it will serve the interest of the majority and not that of a few. This is so because in essence, those who are in power are actually holding such power in trust for the people.

“That is why we have the concept of elections where the people come together periodically, to review the performances of those they had given power and either re-elect or vote them out if they have done so well or very badly.

“However, I will insist that we keep our agitations within the bounds of our laws and constitution. Once your agitations are within legal limits, and devoid of insults and name-calling, then, you will have no issues with the law. You would also attract support. Doing otherwise means attracting the wrath of the law; and as you know, it is not always a sweet experience.”

The chairman Slok Group, further said: “Whether we call it resource control, Sovereign National Conference, Restructuring or by any other name, we are saying the same thing –that we want power to devolve so that our states and local governments can have constitutional powers to do much more than they are doing today.”

Urging other politicians at the corridors of power to see the good sides of devolution of powers, Kalu said there is need to remain positive to changes and not get stuck in anything that is not positive.

Decrying youth unemployment in the country, he said a good number of them are hopeless about tomorrow because they have no means of livelihood neither do they have a future just as many have no education.

According to him, whatever statements we make about the future make no meaning to such people because even today is not guaranteed for them as they continue to wonder why they cannot be loved and participate in development in a country rich in resources.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Zana Akpagu, said they are proud of the Social Science faculty for always setting the pace in contributing to issues of national economy.

Represented by the chairman, Committee of Deans, Prof Francis Asuquo, he said given the dynamics of the society, the lecture is apt, adding that the public debate would help in building consensus.

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Ndem Ayara, said: “We have been in the business of public lecture for long and we have contributed to national economy. What we are doing is to engineer and re-engineer the society. We also try to synergise academic theory with practical realities and possibly seek solutions to national questions.”