Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says

“A new order requires a president that is mobile, digital, that has capacity to plan for its people, that has a destination that he is taking his people to”

Judex Okoro, Cakabar

Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki says Nigeria needs a president that is “mobile, digital and has the capacity to plan for its people”.

Saraki made this known in Calabar while paying a courtesy call on the governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, in continuation of his nationwide tour to meet delegates across the country.

The presidential hopeful maintained that his presidency will make Nigeria join the “new world order” in leadership.

Addressing the Cross River governor, Saraki said:

“Your Excellency, I am here to seek the support of delegates of Cross River state. The world over, there is a new world order out there, a new world order that requires a new type of leadership and a certain requirement of a president that leads a country.

“A new order that requires a president that is mobile, digital, that has capacity that can plan for its people, that has a destination that he is taking his people to. Across the world people are waiting for when this new world order will come to Nigeria and the new order has come at this time.

“Nigeria cannot afford to make another mistake in leadership in 2019. We will not develop by chance or trial by error, rather they need a leader with a vision and he has a vision for the country.”

He maintained that Nigeria should not elect leaders based on sentiments but elect those who have proven capacity.

According to him, it is not just about voting out the APC, but about restoring and repairing the country.

To do that, Saraki said, Nigerians need a president who knows what the issues are. “Today we must grow this country and address the issues of hunger and deprivation out there,” the Senate President said.

Saraki explained that his experiences as a governor and senate president has prepared him for leadership, adding that he has demonstrated the courage, determination and spirit needed at this period in Nigerian history.

Speaking, Governor Ayade commended the Senate President for his visit to the south-south state, maintaining that Saraki has the humility and intellectual capacity to lead the country come 2019.

Pledging his support, Ayade said that, having worked with Saraki during the 7th Senate, he is convinced the presidential aspirant has what it takes to lead Nigeria forward.

