The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th January 2017 - How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu
15th January 2017 - Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.
15th January 2017 - America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years
15th January 2017 - Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them
15th January 2017 - Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others
15th January 2017 - Murder of Christians by Islamists an outcome of disunity – Christian leader
15th January 2017 - Bindowo philosophy of management
15th January 2017 - He died after a brief illness
15th January 2017 - Sex resolutions women need this year
15th January 2017 - How Facebook makes you miserable
Home / National / Nigeria must remain united —Ooni

Nigeria must remain united —Ooni

— 15th January 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

IN the face of the increasing threat to national unity, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday, said it was in the best interest of the component parts of Nigeria for the country to remain as one united entity.
Delivering a keynote address at the second Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture in Abuja, on the theme “Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth,” the monarch stated that the diversity of the nation was actually its biggest strength, stressing that this should be harnessed maximally for national development.
He declared that Nigeria cannot survive without agriculture, noting that this was already symbolised on the green and white national flag; depicting agriculture and peace.
The Ooni enjoined Nigerians, particularly the elite, to engage in one form of agriculture or another, adding that what was needed at the moment was proper mind-reorientation to turn people to agriculture and for Nigerians to patronise locally made goods.
“This nation must be together; God has designed this nation. It’s just for all of us to come together and decide how to be doing things.
“We have cash crops in the south and in the north, there are food crops. Look at what happened last year when there was problem with tomato and everybody in the country felt the impact. What this means is that we can’t do without one another,” the Oni said.
In his opening remarks, Omotosho said the lecture was aimed at providing a veritable platform for unbiased, neutral and patriotic discussion geared towards a positive and measurable impact in the day-to-day lives of the government and people of Nigeria.
“We hope that all agencies of government that are responsible for policy formulation and budget geared towards the development and sustenance of the agricultural sector would be willing to integrate activities and collaborate seamlessly,” Omotosho stated.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2017 at 5:52 am
    Reply

    If it is a must, that means it is by force- then the instrument to enforce it is the gun etc. in a war. He and any other who make such illiterate decision should prepare very well to enforce the MUST.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2017 at 5:54 am
    Reply

    If it is a must, that means it is by force- then the instrument to enforce it is the gun etc. in a war. He and any other who make such illiterate decision should prepare very well to enforce the MUST as far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned.

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2017 at 6:49 am
    Reply

    If we the natives of eastern region of Republic Of Biafra are cowards, then we will be forced to be under an institution so-called Nigeria, but as far as we are not cowards, we will defend our native institution Republic Of Biafra on our native land for our social & economic well being and existence in this 21st century world.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

— 15th January 2017

Former Abia State governor,  Dr  Orji  Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammad Buhari to source for funds, including from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and inject same into the economy to enable the country come out of its current economic recession. Such money, he reasoned, could be channeled into massive roads/bridges construction, and other infrastructural projects. Dr Kalu gave the advice in…

  • Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.

    — 15th January 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists. The soldiers were also said to have destroyed a night market…

  • America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years

    — 15th January 2017

    The United States’ famous Ringling Bros circus is closing down, producer Feld Entertainment announced on Sunday, ending a 146-year run amid rising costs and falling ticket sales. The circus will hold its final performances in May 2017, Kenneth Feld, Chairman of Feld Entertainment, the circus producer, said in an online statement. Feld attributed the decision…

  • Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them

    — 15th January 2017

    Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly…

  • Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others

    — 15th January 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it trained a total of 332, pilots in 2016, to combat activities of insurgents, militants and other miscreants disturbing the peace of the country. Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who made this known at a media briefing said 101, of the pilots were trained abroad while the…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351