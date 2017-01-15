Nigeria must remain united —Ooni

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

IN the face of the increasing threat to national unity, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday, said it was in the best interest of the component parts of Nigeria for the country to remain as one united entity.

Delivering a keynote address at the second Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture in Abuja, on the theme “Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth,” the monarch stated that the diversity of the nation was actually its biggest strength, stressing that this should be harnessed maximally for national development.

He declared that Nigeria cannot survive without agriculture, noting that this was already symbolised on the green and white national flag; depicting agriculture and peace.

The Ooni enjoined Nigerians, particularly the elite, to engage in one form of agriculture or another, adding that what was needed at the moment was proper mind-reorientation to turn people to agriculture and for Nigerians to patronise locally made goods.

“This nation must be together; God has designed this nation. It’s just for all of us to come together and decide how to be doing things.

“We have cash crops in the south and in the north, there are food crops. Look at what happened last year when there was problem with tomato and everybody in the country felt the impact. What this means is that we can’t do without one another,” the Oni said.

In his opening remarks, Omotosho said the lecture was aimed at providing a veritable platform for unbiased, neutral and patriotic discussion geared towards a positive and measurable impact in the day-to-day lives of the government and people of Nigeria.

“We hope that all agencies of government that are responsible for policy formulation and budget geared towards the development and sustenance of the agricultural sector would be willing to integrate activities and collaborate seamlessly,” Omotosho stated.