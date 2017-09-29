Nigeria must remain indivisible – Houses of Assembly
— 29th September 2017
‘Aggrieved persons must follow due process of law’
From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Members of the 36 Houses of Assembly have condemned violent agitations and hate speeches that have created tension in the country.
They affirmed that Nigeria must remains one indivisible country.
The state assemblies reiterated that every Nigerian has an inalienable right to reside in any part of the country and do businesses without fear of intimidation, molestation or seizure of movable and immovable properties.
This was just as the lawmakers urged aggrieved persons or ethnic groups to channel their grievances and complaints through their elected representatives at the federal or state level.
This was contained in a resolution of the 36 Houses of Assembly, after a joint session presided by Imo Speaker, Acho Ihim.
The joint session held at the Imo State House of Assembly, ostensibly to address the rising tension in the country, occasioned by hate speeches trending in the social media as well as agitations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), in the South East.
After a motion moved by the House’s Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji, against hate speeches and violent agitations, which was supported by all members, the lawmakers resolved thus: “The violent approach adopted by members of various ethnic, political and religious groups whose actions are threatening the unity of oneness and territorial integrity of Nigeria is, hereby, condemned .
“Any ethnic group or persons who have complaints or grievances should be channelled through their elected representatives at both the state or federal level .
“All Nigerians have inalienable rights to reside in any part of the country and do business, without fear of intimidation, molestation, injury or seizure of movable or immovable properties.”
The state lawmakers equally called on federal, state, local and traditional rulers to be alive to their responsibilities, to protect lives and property of citizens, regardless of where they come from, as a way of improving governance and that religious leaders should guide and advise their members to toe the part of peace and mutual co- existence.
They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari “to direct all security agencies to monitor the activities of the groups, to ensure that perpetrators of violence and breach of peace are promptly and decisively dealt with, in accordance with the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
