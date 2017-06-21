Nigeria must not disintegrate, says Rev. Adewale Martins

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said that Nigerians stand to gain more living together hence they must shun every act capable of further polarising the country.

The Prelate, while expressing deep concern over the discordant tunes and call for disintegration being championed by some youths across the country, warned of the consequences of another civil war.

According to him, the recent directive by the Arewa youths for the Igbo to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017, was unacceptable and capable of further deepening the schisms being experienced across the country.

He urged the Federal Government to do everything possible to find a lasting solution to the genuine agitations of the various ethnic groups in the country in order to give everyone a sense of belonging.

“This country needs to be more united now than ever before. We not want drum beats of war or hate speeches. We must not trade the unity of this country for selfish motives because we have much more binding us together than those that divide us. I believe that several of the genuine agitations by the various ethnic groups can be looked into by the federal government with the intention of resolving them amicably without necessarily resorting to secession or bloodletting as some are currently advocating, “ he warned.

The Archbishop also urged all Nigerians to be vigilant and continue pray for peace in our nation and in our families.