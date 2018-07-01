Nigeria needs more of Community Policing now — Ex IGP— 1st July 2018
NAN
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Suleiman Abba said on Sunday that for Nigeria to drastically reduce crime and terrorist activities, she urgently needed to encourage more community Policing.
Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was imperative for the Nigerian Police to engage more with communities and stakeholders in crime prevention and management.
According to him, Nigeria does not need foreign intervention to be able to reduce crime in her communities, but to promote more of community Policing.
“The greatest collaboration that the Nigerian Police should look for is collaboration with stakeholders in crime prevention and management, as well as fighting against terrorism and violence in our communities.
“This is where community policing become very important. Let the Society accept you and know that you can protect them, as you also get them involved.
“There is nothing wrong in the society telling the Police that we want you to patrol this area, guard and protect us this way,’’ he said.
Abba also stressed the need for a long-lasting trust between the police and the society, adding that the police must always see themselves as part of the society.
The former IGP said that because of the obvious loss of values in different communities, it was important for the Police to work closely with communities to be result-oriented in their responsibilities.
“There should be trust between the Police and the society. And once there is that trust, and we work together with the society, we can jointly achieve our common goals.
“The issue of attitude is a common problem in the society generally. There is no doubt that we are losing our values, and the Police is part of the society.
“We cannot and should not run away from the society,’’ he said.
Abba, who said that the country currently needed to recruit more policemen and women, also urged the government to provide the Police with modern crime prevention equipment, as well as enhance their working conditions.
Suleiman Abba was appointed as the 17th Inspector-General of Police on Aug. 1, 2014.
He retired from service, after 31 years, in April 2015.
Born on March 22, 1959 in Gwaram, Jigawa State, Abba was educated at the University of Jos, the University of Abuja and the London School of Economics.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
Latest
Nigeria needs more of Community Policing now — Ex IGP— 1st July 2018
NAN Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Suleiman Abba said on Sunday that for Nigeria to drastically reduce crime and terrorist activities, she urgently needed to encourage more community Policing. Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was imperative for the Nigerian Police to engage more with communities and stakeholders in…
-
Ekiti guber: Fayemi hires 4 top INEC staff to manipulate July poll, Fayose alleges— 1st July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that the flag bearer of All Progressive Congress (APC), John Kayode Fayemi has hired four top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the headquarters in Abuja, to manipulate the July 14 poll to favour the APC. He also…
-
Air Force tasks personnel on emotional, physical fitness— 1st July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged officers and men of his command to keep exercising themselve in order to be fit emotionally, physically and health wise to denfend the terrritorial integrity of Nigeria. AVM Amao, who gave…
-
Army inaugurates cenotaph in memory of fallen heroes in North East— 1st July 2018
NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has inaugurated a cenotaph at Gudumbali, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno in memory of troops, who died in the course of battle. Buratai said that the town was one of the strongholds of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno North during the heat of the insurgency….
-
Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to Pastor Bakare’s mother— 1st July 2018
NAN President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Abeokuta bid farewell to the mother of the Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Madam Abigail Bakare. Buhari was represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the funeral service held at the Victory Life Bible Church, Ajebo, Abeokuta….
-
Entertainment
Singer Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show— 1st July 2018
NAN Alternative Afropop singer Adekunle Gold celebrated rich African culture in his sold out solo concert at the Indigo O2 in London. The show tagged ‘The About 30 concert’ saw the ‘Ire’ crooner perform with his band 79th Element in a brilliant display of African costumes and dances. The most striking performance featured Adekunle Gold…
South-West Report
Faluade calls for concerted efforts in promotion of culture— 29th June 2018
Olu of Ibogun-Balogun, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State and promoter of Ifa Olokun Foundation, Oba Ifakayode Faluade, has called for the collective efforts of Nigerians towards the search for a sustainable growth and attainment of an articulate policies that would promote the nation’s culture and tradition. Faluade said this at an interactive…
-
Abuja Metro
NSCDC nabs 351 suspected vandals, saboteurs— 27th June 2018
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution. He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman,…
Oriental News
APC: Nkire makes case for good candidate in Abia— 29th June 2018
Leader of the Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that the party may lose the governorship election in the state if it does not field a candidate of Ukwa-Ngwa extraction. In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Nkire said the reason no serious aspirant from the southern part…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
In Cross River, succour for Cameroonian asylum seekers, others— 29th June 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar At least 8,000 asylum seekers from Cameroon as well as residents are expected to benefit from a free medical exercise across 26 primary health care facilities in eight border communities of Cross River State. The medical outreach, which is expected to last 12 weeks, was initiated by the Cross River State Ministry…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
Ensuring impactful leadership in Lagos civil service— 28th June 2018
Akintola Benson-Oke In envisioning a public service peopled by leaders, we are mindful, as Robin Sharma observed, that “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It is about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire teammates…
Columnists
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
-
Generators: Killing us and the environment— 28th June 2018
Newton Jibunoh Barely eight years ago, I listened to a television programme in which a statistician responded to the reporter’s question on the power situation in Nigeria. While I don’t remember the whole response, I recall clearly that in it he stated that there must be about 50 million generators in Nigeria at the moment. That…
-
Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen— 28th June 2018
Ben Okezie When the unfortunate news about the invasion and subsequent killing of some villagers in Platueu State broke out during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, many looked the way of security agencies, especially the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence Corps for solutions. Many years have passed and we have…
-
And Plateau bleeds again— 27th June 2018
When, a few hours into the New Year, murderous herdsmen visited some six Benue villages, leaving a flood of blood and 73 corpses in their trail, Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong was one of the very first to condemn Governor Samuel Ortom for enacting the anti-open grazing law, to check the rampaging herdsmen. Like his…
-
Religion verses spirituality— 27th June 2018
Nathan Uzorma Protus “Sir, I was poisoned by my wife without my knowledge of same. The poison developed into a deadly sore that defied healing, while she took very good care of me to cover-up what she did. I never suspected her at all until I ordered your oil and did the prayer. The sore,…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I (11) – Untold story of Adam’s daughters (2)— 27th June 2018
Sina Adedipe The first of the three issues I will raise with the Heavenly Father when the time comes, will be why the births and names of the daughters of Adam were not reported in Genesis Chapter 4, along with those of Cain and Abel? And as was the case with the report on Seth, his…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply