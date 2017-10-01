Nigeria may not survive beyond 2032 – Cleric

Says, Nigerians will be shocked at next president

By Olakunle Olafioye

As Nigerians commemorate 57th independence anniversary of the nation, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos has released a shocking revelation over the survival of the country.

The man of God in a book titled “Warnings to the Nations” has predicted that Nigeria might cease to exist as a country in the year 2032.

The message, which is one of several other revelations in the book, predicted that the nation would split into five nations.

”I foresee that from the year 2032 Nigeria will not be one country again as I foresee five nations coming out of Nigeria.

“The bitter truth is that Nigeria will still break… As a matter of fact the country is sitting on a time bomb and on the verge of separation.

“The Spirit of God says Nigeria cannot be together again as a single country in the next 35 years because there will be a lot of confusion but I foresee that the minority tribes will still want Nigeria together while the majority will be clamouring for a new Nigeria.

Ahead of 2019, the man of God revealed that many politicians gearing up for offices will be disappointed. “I foresee that very many politicians will be disappointed. The Spirit of God says most of those who believe they are eligible for the polls may be sidelined at the end.

“The Lord revealed to me that some of the incumbent governors and senators will be disappointed despite their rigging plans for the 2019 polls.”

He added that although power would still return to the North, he however maintained that Nigerians would be jolted by who would rule the nation next.

“The 2019 political project will generate more controversies in the APC and PDP. The Spirit of God says power will still return to the North. Nigerians will be shocked as regards who becomes the president.

Still on 2019 election, Primate Ayodele foretold that the Northerners in the current administration would be divided over the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari as a result of what he described as selfish interest.

“I foresee that the Northerners in President Buhari government will be divided towards 2019. Some will support his agenda but some will not because Buhari will cause problems among the northern elders in 2019 and this will cause some problems for them. I foresee that the Northern elders will be divided because of their selfish interest,” He predicted.

The cleric also revealed that the name and location of the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa would be changed in the nearest future just as he urged Nigerians to pray against death and shootings in the villa.

The book also chronicles revelations about the Senate, House of Representatives, governors in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the agitation for Biafra, anti-corruption crusade, traditional institutions, ministries and government agencies in the country, notable personalities from within and outside the country, international communities and organisations among many others.

In addition, it highlights over 100 prophecies by the man of God that have come to pass in the recent months. Some of these include the revelation on the attack in the United Kingdom, Nigerian coaches, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke among several others.