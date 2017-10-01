The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - 57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians
1st October 2017 - PDP full of corrupt people, says party stalwart
1st October 2017 - Igbo Day: How Bayelsa CP averted crisis in Catholic Church
1st October 2017 - Nigeria @ 57: Ortom pardons 28 prisoners
1st October 2017 - 6 drown in Benue river
1st October 2017 - I’ll address genuine grievances — Buhari
1st October 2017 - Call for restructuring proper but hijacked by secessionists -Buhari
1st October 2017 - FOR THE RECORDS: BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON OCTOBER 1ST, 2017
1st October 2017 - Does coffee(caffeine) improve your memory?
1st October 2017 - [email protected] : THE DANGERS AHEAD
Home / Cover / Features / Nigeria may not survive beyond 2032 – Cleric

Nigeria may not survive beyond 2032 – Cleric

— 1st October 2017
  • Says, Nigerians will be shocked at next president

By Olakunle Olafioye

As Nigerians commemorate 57th independence anniversary of the nation, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos has released a shocking revelation over the survival of the country.

The man of God in a book titled “Warnings to the Nations” has predicted that Nigeria might cease to exist as a country in the year 2032.

The message, which is one of several other revelations in the book, predicted that the nation would split into five nations.

”I foresee that from the year 2032 Nigeria will not be one country again as I foresee five nations coming out of Nigeria.

“The bitter truth is that Nigeria will still break… As a matter of fact the country is sitting on a time bomb and on the verge of separation.

“The Spirit of God says Nigeria cannot be together again as a single country in the next 35 years because there will be a lot of confusion but I foresee that the minority tribes will still want Nigeria together while the majority will be clamouring for a new Nigeria.

Ahead of 2019, the man of God revealed that many politicians gearing up for offices will be disappointed. “I foresee that very many politicians will be disappointed. The Spirit of God says most of those who believe they are eligible for the polls may be sidelined at the end.

“The Lord revealed to me that some of the incumbent governors and senators will be disappointed despite their rigging plans for the 2019 polls.”

He added that although power would still return to the North, he however maintained that Nigerians would be jolted by who would rule the nation next.

“The 2019 political project will generate more controversies in the APC and PDP. The Spirit of God says power will still return to the North. Nigerians will be shocked as regards who becomes the president.

Still on 2019 election, Primate Ayodele foretold that the Northerners in the current administration would be divided over the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari as a result of what he described as selfish interest.

“I foresee that the Northerners in President Buhari government will be divided towards 2019. Some will support his agenda but some will not because Buhari will cause problems among the northern elders in 2019 and this will cause some problems for them. I foresee that the Northern elders will be divided because of their selfish interest,” He predicted.

 The cleric also revealed that the name and location of the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa would be changed in the nearest future just as he urged Nigerians to pray against death and shootings in the villa.     

The book also chronicles revelations about the Senate, House of Representatives, governors in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the agitation for Biafra, anti-corruption crusade, traditional institutions, ministries and government agencies in the country, notable personalities from within and outside the country, international communities and organisations  among many others.

In addition, it highlights over 100 prophecies by the man of God that have come to pass in the recent months. Some of these include the revelation on the attack in the United Kingdom, Nigerian coaches, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke among several others.

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 1st October 2017 at 8:40 am
    Reply

    This Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele is a Charlatan,a Tithe Harvester and a damned Mammon Worshiper.
    He is an agent of Lucifer and a Pagan not a man of God.
    Of course,Nigeria might not last that long and thanks to the Fulani cattle drivers and their fucking Caliphate of
    Sokoto.
    One doesn’t need a damned augurer to be convinced that by 2019,this moribund failed country of ours will begin to unravel.
    Our AREWA Fulani Overlords and their Hausa/Kanuri muslim mogrels seem to have over-played their hands
    by taking us Indigenous Nigerians,particularily us Biafran Christians for granted.
    The basis for our continued coexistence with those bellicose and murderous Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslim barbarians and savages no longer exist.We share absolutely nothing in common with them in terms of customs,
    traditions or religions.
    Besides,they don’t live and let live.But they only live and let die.
    So,we’ve had enough of Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Jihads and their utter disragard for the sanctity of human lives.
    The time has come for us Nigerians to go our fucking separate ways in peace without bloodshed.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!
    All Hail Biiafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians

— 1st October 2017

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians on the 57th anniversary of the country’s independence and for sustaining her status as a united and progressive country. In a goodwill message to mark this year’s Independence Anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki also urged Nigerians irrespective…

  • PDP full of corrupt people, says party stalwart

    — 1st October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE , BAUCHI A former National Organising Secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umaru Dahiru, has described the party as full of corrupt people and warning that  he might be forced to leave if there was no change of attitude by the leadership.. Dahiru , an elder statesman and PDP stalwart, stated…

  • Igbo Day: How Bayelsa CP averted crisis in Catholic Church

    — 1st October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Commissioner Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, at the weekend, waded into the crisis rocking the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, state chapter. The police boss had to intervene to avert fracas between the two factions at St. Matthias Catholic church during a prayer summit to mark the Igbo Day Celebration. President of…

  • Nigeria @ 57: Ortom pardons 28 prisoners

    — 1st October 2017

      From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved the payment of fines for 28 prison inmates in the state to guarantee their freedom as part of activities to mark this year’s Independence Day celebration. The governor, in a message of felicitation on the historic occasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary…

  • 6 drown in Benue river

    — 1st October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A boat mishap reportedly claimed at least six lives in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, on Friday. Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying  more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala with suddenly capsized. The passengers were…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share