The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
23rd December 2016 - 10 hit albums, films of 2016
23rd December 2016 - Stocking the bar at Yuletide : Connoisseur tips for Xmas merriment
23rd December 2016 - Day Nollywood stars stormed Aba for BON Awards
23rd December 2016 - DSalon Downtown poised to raise the bar
23rd December 2016 - Leadership undercurrents in South-West
23rd December 2016 - Celebrating Christmas with tears
23rd December 2016 - Christmas: Not only a rice affair
23rd December 2016 - Setting a new agenda for Edo
23rd December 2016 - Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General
23rd December 2016 - Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss
Home / Business / Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss

Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss

— 23rd December 2016

…Says CBN’s forex policy encourages round tripping

The Director General of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof. Akpan Ekpo, has warned the current administration of Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the economic situation deteriorate to the level of Zimbabwe.

In an interview with TheCable in Washington, Ekpo, pointed out that even late Sani Abacha, a military dictator, allowed experts to run the economy while he was head of state.

Lamenting the current situation where non-professionals are in charge of key ministries, Ekpo said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari needs the assistance of a strong economic management team.

“If you look at Nigeria’s economic history in the last 56 years, there are some episodes where you could say they appointed technocrats to manage the economy,” he said.

“But since 1999, there have been problem because politics dominated the economy.

“The military, for some reasons were able to recruit some technocrats. I can tell you that everything about the Nigerian economy has been researched, documented and written about, before 1999. They are on shelves.

“But from 1999, in fairness to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, he tried in putting together experts to macro-manage the economy. He brought people who were good. Then, he had an economic team that constituted mainly of experts.

“Those experts co-opted other experts to look at the economy. I think it continued up to the time of the late president Yar’Adua. During Yar’Adua’s tenure, I was a member of the team.”

Ekpo, who was a vice chancellor at the University of Uyo, criticised the current foreign exchange policy of the CBN, saying it encourages round-tripping.

“You can see that  the misalignment between the interbank and parallel market rates is too much. When I last check, government was still the greatest supplier of foreign exchange, and they give it to the banks to sell.

“Any bank official would be rational and want to round trip. So, the gap is just too much. And that is going to affect foreign direct investments. What you will have is hot money.

“So, when there is a recession, you adopt what is called economic nationalism. So, let’s pray that the economic recession does not continue for a long time, because if that happens and we enter into a depression, we may just be like Zimbabwe or Venezuela.”“So, Abacha approved for him a ministerial advisory committee. He brought in only economics and a lawyer to drive the process during that process. Go and look at the macro-fundamentals at that period. And there was a link between the ministerial advisory committee and the national economic team headed by Prof. Sam Aluko.

While acknowledging that Abacha was a dictator, Ekpo said he left the economy to be ran by experts hence he did very well economically. “I was involved. In fact, I was the chairman of that ministerial committee in the ministry of finance for four years. We ran the economy.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria may end up like Zimbabwe – Ekpo, WAIFEM boss

— 23rd December 2016

…Says CBN’s forex policy encourages round tripping The Director General of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof. Akpan Ekpo, has warned the current administration of Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the economic situation deteriorate to the level of Zimbabwe. In an interview with TheCable in Washington, Ekpo, pointed out that even…

  • LSETF, partners commence loan beneficiaries’ selection

    — 23rd December 2016

    The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has reached an advanced stage in the selection of 1,000 beneficiaries in the pilot stage of its loan scheme. From this week, successful beneficiaries will be contacted to accept loan offer letters indicating the terms and conditions guiding the loan scheme, the final process before loans are disbursed…

  • Yuletide: Improve on QoS, NCC tells telcos

    — 23rd December 2016

    By Steve Agbota The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged all telecommunications operators(telcos) to improve on their Quality of Service (QoS)  across the country. During this period, the commission said migration of traffic from major cities to the hinterlands could lead to the emergence of the need to adjust service distribution. NCC’s  Executive Vice Chairman,…

  • Nigerians charged to show business creativity

    — 23rd December 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The Managing Director of CEI Agency Limited, Mrs. Chinwe Ebele, has advised Nigerians to curb ostentatious lifestyle and explore other alternative avenues that can create innovative opportunities for their businesses to thrive. According to Ebele, who disclosed this during a day workshop in Lagos tagged, Re-Awakening Your Genuis… illuminate your world, who…

  • Nigeria can only work if injustice against Igbo is redressed –Anya

    — 23rd December 2016

    .How I escaped death five times during Biafra war By Willy Eya On January 3, 2017, Prof Anya Okoh Anya, former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit and President of the Nigeria Academy of Science shall have completed the Biblical three scores and 20 years. But even as he will be clocking 80,…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351