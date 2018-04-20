Nigeria not low income with less than 20% debt to GDP – Adeosun— 20th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC
Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun on Friday stated that Nigeria, with less than 20 per cent debt to GDP ratio, could not be categorized a low income country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The IMF Financial Counselor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian, had on Thursday said rising public debts in emerging economies could constitute direct risk to financial stability.
Adrain, who gave the warning during the Global Financial Stability report presentation at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, said that “Rising foreign debts remain a big risk to financial stability. The debts that are accumulated quickly are deteriorating and could pose financial stability crisis in the future in emerging markets.”
But Adeosun, who spoke with journalists at the end of the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting at the IMF Headquarters, said the legitimate concerns were for countries whose debt levels were very high at 55% of GDP.
Responding to the concerns raised about the debt levels in low income countries said, “The concerns, which have been expressed, are about debt levels in low income countries (LIC). Nigeria is actually a mid-income country. The concerns that have been expressed are a legitimate one. They are about countries which debt levels are at 55% GDP.
“Nigeria is at less than 20%, so we are not actually one of the countries they are expressing concerns about. However, we will continue to manage our debts very responsibly. We are at 20% and we don’t intend to grow it aggressively.
“The rate of debt accumulation is slowing down as we are replacing the debts with revenue and refinancing our debts. It is a good advice, but Nigeria is not a low-income country by the classification. We are actually a mid-income country.”
The Minister assured that Nigeria’s debt level was being managed in line with the Federal Government’s revenue and debt strategy, adding that the focus was now on improving the revenue base of the country in order to invest more in infrastructure.
On the issue of human capital development, the minister explained that this was a huge priority for Nigeria with a population at over 190 million.
According to her:
“It is a huge priority for a country with a huge population like ours. What we need to do is to be more focused on the data so that we really understand how much we are investing.
“It is not really about the amount you are investing, it is about the outcomes. If we continue to measure education by how much we spend, we will always get the wrong result. It is not how much we spend in schools, it is about what they learn.
“So, we need quality-based approach to invest in human capital; but the short term objective is to really plug this infrastructure gap. It must be plugged quickly so that we can industrialize and create jobs.
“It is those jobs and those businesses that will contribute in the payment of taxes and therefore enable the Government to reinvest more in human capital. This is really important for our development,” she said.
On what Nigeria was bringing to the table at the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, Adeosun stated that the countries shared experiences and ideas on good governance and improved economic outlook.
“We spoke extensively about debts sustainability, revenue mobilization, how we need to improve our tax collection, how we need to plug leakages, and invest in infrastructure,” the finance minister explained.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Buhari list ways to ease business among commonwealth countries18th April 2018
-
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
FG moves to end rift among permanent secretaries, public officials— 20th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun moves to end the perennial rifts between permanent secretaries and other stakeholders in public sector administration. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, made the disclosure in her keynote address at an induction training programme organised for permanent secretaries in Abuja…
-
Nigeria not low income with less than 20% debt to GDP – Adeosun— 20th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun on Friday stated that Nigeria, with less than 20 per cent debt to GDP ratio, could not be categorized a low income country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF Financial Counselor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian, had on…
-
Trump tweets at OPEC over “Very High” prices, oil instantly falls— 20th April 2018
Bloomberg Oil fell in New York after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized OPEC and said crude prices are “artificially Very High.” The comments came as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia showed willingness to further tighten oil markets and boost prices. Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts…
-
African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner— 20th April 2018
NAN The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans. The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun. “We…
-
BREAKING: Military to launch Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno— 20th April 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A special excercise tagged Operation LAST HOLD, aimed at completely liberating the northern Borno from remnant of Boko Haram, and return displaced persons to their homes and farmlands, is in the offing, according to Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said. Nearly all 10 local governments in northern Borno…
-
Entertainment
African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner— 20th April 2018
NAN The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans. The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun. “We…
South-West Report
Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The speed at which it rose and fell was quite alarming. The Iwo Emirate created by the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, could not survive the fierce criticisms that trailed its short existence. The monarch had kindled the fire of controversy when he adopted emir title. Emir is a…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
Why relationships fail more today – Okoro, relationship coach— 20th April 2018
Christine Onwuachumba, Lagos Blessing Nkiruka Okoro advocates healthy relationships through her project, Break or Make-up Initiative. Her aim is to educate and help young people enjoy and understand love in their relationships. Through this process, she hopes to set off a chain of reactions that would empower youths to reduce the toxicity and negativity around…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
Incredible: One Nigerian dies of stroke every five minutes!— 20th April 2018
•At Unilag inaugural lecture, Prof Okubadejo explores neurological care in Africa Cosmas Omegoh; Gabriel Dike Did you know that at least one Nigerian dies of stroke every five minutes, every day? Did you know that that poor handwriting, that irregular signature, might be a sign that Parkinson’s disease is inches away from the door? These are…
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
My worst experience ever –DKD, actor— 20th April 2018
Christian Agadibe Daniel Kanayo Daniel popularly known as DKD turns ladies’ heads whenever he steps out. This is because he’s not only handsome; he’s also macho with a sexy six-pack. To attest to this, one of his female fans went gaga recently. On sighting the actor, she just grabbed and spanked his butt… without offering…
Opinion
The general insecurity in the land— 20th April 2018
The security situation in the country is not the best now. Instead of improving, it is fast degenerating to the worst state ever. There is no hope that it is going to improve so soon. Despite the Federal government’s promise to deal with killer herdsmen, the marauders said to be from North Africa or wherever…
Columnists
-
The general insecurity in the land— 20th April 2018
The security situation in the country is not the best now. Instead of improving, it is fast degenerating to the worst state ever. There is no hope that it is going to improve so soon. Despite the Federal government’s promise to deal with killer herdsmen, the marauders said to be from North Africa or wherever…
-
Eagles’ patchy road to Russia— 20th April 2018
There is palpable anxiety within the football community in Nigeria over the team we are fielding at the World Cup in Russia in two months time. The Super Eagles fine run in the qualifiers raised hopes, especially taking into consideration, their opponents in the group. Namely; almighty Cameroon, Algeria and resurging Chipolopolo of Zambia. But…
-
Prophecies, superstition and the rest of us— 20th April 2018
The worldview of most Nigerians is shaped by cultural myths, superstition, prophecy, or sectarian doctrine. It is the case in most poorly developed countries that are under the influence of voodoo philosophy, where people live by certain weird values and moral ethics that invariably determine their lifestyle and low level of development. Our country is…
-
Religious tolerance: Living in peace to avoid living in pieces— 20th April 2018
Nigeria is gradually degenerating from a multi-ethnic and religious but united nation to a competition ground for dominant Abrahamic religious groupings. The intense struggle for theological supremacy between the two dominant religious groupings in Nigeria, Christianity and Islam, as well as the more intense struggle for doctrinal supremacy among the various sects and denominations within…
-
Missing Senate mace? Count me out— 20th April 2018
In any national controversy, I prefer standing out, rather than join even the “popular” group, whatever the price will be for my personal view, and this is not being pedantic. I will, in that process carry my cross instead of carrying the cross of others. The recent invasion of the Senate proceedings at Abuja by…
-
Re: Looters’ lists and grandstanding of yesteryear— 20th April 2018
Awareness needed Nigerians should work with civil society organisations to promote massive awareness of political, constitutional and fundamental human rights in all households across the 774 local government areas across Nigeria before 2019. Nigerians must also start treating corruption like murder. – Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, 08052212361 We’ve people without conscience The APC…
-
Environmental pollution: Elephant in the room— 19th April 2018
Nigeria’s population has grown tremendously since independence. Our landmass, on the other hand, has remained fairly constant. With an increase in population, there is also a proportional increase in human activities within our country. Sadly, human activities are not always positive. There are numerous human activities that are currently putting a strain on our environment…
-
Being in business is also being patriotic— 19th April 2018
Adebola is one of the most ebullient guys I have known in the course of work and life. But as we settled down to our usual watering hole last weekend, he was uncharacteristically moody. Was he struck by a personal tragedy? Why is a guy who is the sunshine of our weekends in such a…
-
For a better Nigeria— 19th April 2018
It is apt for me to begin this piece by enunciating my philosophy and put my views in a proper perspective. I am moderately conservative in many issues, particularly in social issues, and progressive in others. I believe that everyone has an inalienable right to freedom, security, and pursuit of happiness. Life should be cherished…
-
Balarabe and the presidential dilemma— 19th April 2018
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the first executive governor of Kaduna State, was one of the few discoveries of the Second Republic. He was elected under the banner of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the left of centre party led by one of Nigeria’s most famous politicians, Alhaji Aminu Kano of blessed memory. The PRP was then…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Adeosun is economic illiterate. Can she tell the per capita by the said 190 million population if there’s no poor income in comparison with the potentials? Adeosun, Emefiele are complicit and collaborators of the enemy who must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Adeosun and Emefiele facilitates the instruments with which the enemy plunder this territory natives God given wealth and funds the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!