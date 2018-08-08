Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

NAN

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed the death of a female Nigerian pilgrim in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Head of the Medical Team of NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Makkah.

“On the Makkah mortality, she was our patient. A Known diabetic and we referred her to King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah before she died yesterday.

“We have already captured her on our Electronic Health Medical Records System.

READ ALSO NASS invasion: Saraki lauds Osinbajo, says ‘we won’t tolerate gangstersim’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the dead pilgrim hailed from Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The identity of the pilgrim is withheld because the incident has yet to be communicated to the family of the deceased.

NAHCON has a practice of awaiting formal information on such incidents from the state concerned before communicating deaths to relations of the deceased.