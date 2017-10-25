The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9 gadgets that will help you sleep better
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President
25th October 2017 - Iwobi in Eagles on merit –Dad
25th October 2017 - FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach
25th October 2017 - Russia’s 2018 World Cup to cost $11 billion
25th October 2017 - More trouble for Maina
25th October 2017 - The Sun launches Android mobile app
Home / Business / Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa

Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa

— 25th October 2017

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Despite two recent Executive Orders signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country, more multinational corporations have continued to move fresh investments to other economies considered safer than Nigeria.

The latest move came from Coca Cola, a leading non alcoholic beverage bottler, which would be investing almost $90 million in Kenya, as part of its Africa expansion drive.

The company said the investment is to span over three years through 2018 and aims to increase its product range in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday in Nairobi, the company said the wider range of soft drinks in the country would begin in 2018, although it failed to give details of the range of products.

Coca-Cola, which is the leader in the Kenyan soda market with brands like Coke and Fanta, said it had invested a total of $17 billion in Africa since 2014, an amount that doubled what was invested in the continent a decade before.

The group, however, faces growing competition in Kenya from other soft drinks producers like SABmiller and PepsiCo.

Regrettably, the promise of Africa’s biggest economy has turned to peril with companies drawn to Nigeria by the prospect of a population bigger than Germany and Turkey’s combined are retreating; and foreign investors are pulling their money out.

“Our clients, Fortune 500 and other multinationals are all quite concerned by the state Nigeria finds itself in,” said Alexa Lion, a senior analyst at Washington-based Frontier Strategy Group, which advises companies looking at developing nations. “Sentiment has worsened. There’s a lot of anxiety.”

Recall that after four years of trying to gain traction, Truworths International Ltd., a South African clothing retailer,  gave up in 2016. It closed its last two outlets in Nigeria, in the southeastern cities of Enugu and Warri. Not willing to tolerate Nigeria’s dilapidated infrastructure, complicated red tapism and expensive rent, the company said import and foreign-exchange restrictions caused it to throw in the towel.

“We were happy to lose money for a few years while we developed the business and opened new stores,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Mark, had said in an interview.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was not being able to get stock into Nigeria. You can’t have a clothes shop with no clothes. With all the other things, it just wasn’t worth it. It was impossible to do business.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa

— 25th October 2017

By Adewale Sanyaolu Despite two recent Executive Orders signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country, more multinational corporations have continued to move fresh investments to other economies considered safer than Nigeria. The latest move came from Coca Cola, a leading non alcoholic beverage bottler, which would…

  • Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions

    — 25th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye and Perpetua Egesimba                         [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Nigeria’s  three tiers of government and corporate organizations have been advised to make data-driven decisions in order to detect fraudulent, fictitious records and prevent them from being processed. Stakeholders who made the call argued…

  • Tech & Gadgets : 9 gadgets that will help you sleep better

    — 25th October 2017

    Sense sleep tracker This sleep tracker will score the quality of your sleep based on a number of factors including noise, air quality, and lighting, and has an alarm that will wake you up at the lightest part of your sleep cycle. It will also play calming sounds and give advice about how to improve…

  • Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG

    — 25th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, said in Abuja that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique identifier for all in Nigeria. He disclosed that Nigerians and residents in the country need to regard it as a most crucial feature of their entire life….

  • Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President

    — 25th October 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole has described the Lagos Computer Village as a landmark Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market that has great potentia for the technological development of the country. She said it was for this  reason that Nawoj is seeking its partnership….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share