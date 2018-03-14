The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification
14th March 2018 - Japan leaves door open for PM Abe-Kim Jong Un summit
14th March 2018 - German parliament meets to elect Merkel for 4th term
14th March 2018 - Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’
14th March 2018 - British scientist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
14th March 2018 - 2018 Women Day: Harvest of protests in Abuja
14th March 2018 - In Abuja, NICO builds bridge of unity
14th March 2018 - New style beggars invade FCT, make brisk business
14th March 2018 - EU envoy fetes partners in Abuja
14th March 2018 - Day monarchs paid homage to female jurist
Home / National / Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification

Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification

— 14th March 2018

Louis Ibah

A team of safety and security auditors from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have commenced work geared at preparing four of Nigeria’s international airports sited in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Kano ready for international certifications, says Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma.

Dunoma, who addressed aviation reporters in Lagos yesterday, also announced that all ongoing  remodeling work at the Lagos and Abuja airports would be completed by June 2018.

“We had to change the completion dates (initially fixed for 2016) because of issues pertaining to dollar exchange rate with contractors because when the projects were awarded the dollar exchanged for N160 but as at today it goes for over N300 per $1. The approval process for the variations of the contract ended up being sop lengthy, but Port Harcourt Airport is about 80 per cent completed, while Abuja and Lagos are almost done. By the middle of this year we should complete these projects,” he added.

Dunoma said the said safety and security processes, infrastructure and conditions at the Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Kaduna international airports  were being evaluated by the auditors from NCAA and FAAN with the view to getting them align with international standards prior to their certification.

Dunoma said the certification of the four airports became necessary following the successful certification of the Lagos and Abuja airports by the NCAA and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). None of Niegria’s airports operated with any international certification until the Lagos and Abuja airports were certified in 2017. Dunoma said the plan was to get all airports in the country certified in the years ahead.

He also said plans have reached advanced stage to procure and install mobile Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the airside of all airports in the country.

Dunoma said that the mobile CCTV cameras would cover a distance of seven kilometers and could sight even long distances at night.

According to him, with the procurement of the mobile cameras and improvement on perimeter fencing patrol, the era of incursions into the airside of airports by unwanted persons (like the recent invasion of the Akure airport runway by heard of cows) would be eliminated.

Dunoma also debunked allegations that runways managed by the agency were faulty and could have been responsible for the accident involving a Dana Air flight recently at the Port Harcourt Airport.

“One of the features of runways design is to ensure effective drainage on the sides so that water does not collect at the centres and that’s how our runways are,” he said.

“So we don’t have issues with flooding on our runways because our runways are designed in such a way that water is properly drained,” he added.

On the indebtedness of airlines and other concessionaires in the sector, Dunoma said FAAN was reconciling the debts with its clients at regional level and would continue to do this until the debts are reduced to the barest minimum, but observed that aviation industry worldwide allows credit.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification

— 14th March 2018

Louis Ibah A team of safety and security auditors from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have commenced work geared at preparing four of Nigeria’s international airports sited in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Kano ready for international certifications, says Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma. Dunoma,…

  • Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’

    — 14th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning summoned and met with the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris over his reported failure to relocate to Benue after the killings as directed. The meeting, coming a day after Benue leaders told Buhari that the IGP did not comply with his directive to relocate to Benue over the…

  • Appeal Court confirms Olafeso-led S’ West PDP EXCO as authentic

    — 14th March 2018

    The Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti division has set aside a ruling of the federal high court in the matter instituted by Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe against the executive of the party in the South West zone. The Federal High Court had ruled in a matter brought before it by Ogundipe that he was still the National…

  • Ekiti 2018: Traditional chiefs fault Ojudu over monarch’s comment

    — 14th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A team of traditional chiefs in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Ogoga-in Council, and some Ekiti youths with the name Supreme council of Ikere youths have threatened to institute a legal action against the Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu for allegedly making statement…

  • Udom bans AMOC, pirates, other secret societies in Akwa Ibom

    — 14th March 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has banned Pirates Confraternity, AMOC and other secret cult groups in the state. The ban, which took effect from March 12, was sequel to the signing of a “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2018,” an offshoot of Criminal Code Law Cap. 38, Laws of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share