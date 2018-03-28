Nigeria warms to news blogger Linda Ikeji is engaged

Toks David, Lagos

Nigeria’s favorite blogger, model and celebrity Linda Ikeji is engaged, as confirmed by credible sources on Wednesday.

Ikeji, much loved and loathed by Nigerians who follow the goings-on of celebrity gossip, is said to be engaged to ex-boyfriend and longtime confidant Big Sam of BroadwayTV.

As news slowly made its way from rumor to confirmed across social media, Linda Ikeji rose to the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter, with lots of commentary and speculation.

Her fiance is said to have once been based abroad before relocating back to Nigeria. The two hit it off from where they left off and the rest, as they say, is history.

37-year-old Linda Ikeji has for years been the subject of good and bad natured taunts online about when she would settle down. So at least, for now, Nigerians get to say “Finally” as the media maven relieves the pressure of having to answer the one question all single and successful men and women hate to hear: “when?”

Nigerians got their wish and we hope Linda Ikeji got hers.

Linda Ikeji used to have hundreds of comments on her blog posts. Then suddenly they decline massively to just a few. Does anyone know why? — Mark Essien (@markessien) March 28, 2018

Lmao! See The Way Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji’s Engagement (So Funny) https://t.co/yy53BxlHd5 pic.twitter.com/1elV71XXo2 — Oloke Joshua (@ceejaynigeria) March 28, 2018

More details to come as the story develops.