Nigeria a lie sustained by fraud, says Pentecostal cleric— 1st July 2018
In the wake of the unchecked murderous campaign of killer herdsmen in predominantly Christian states in the north, a Pentecostal cleric and Senior Pastor of Glory Christian Ministries, Lagos, Dr. Iruofagha S. James, has called for a total revaluation of the basis for the co-existence of the ethnic groups in the present Nigerian geographical space, stating that what exists now as a country is a lie.
“Nigeria is not yet a country. A country is made of people who have agreed to come together. Nigeria was put together by other people. Maybe that was how God ordained it, but even if he wants us to live together it does not mean that we cannot sit together to discuss the terms and conditions of our living together. As far as I am concerned, Nigeria is a fraud and remains a lie until we agree to discuss the terms of our staying together; until when a particular section doesn’t claim superiority, when the smaller parts are no more afraid of the larger parts, it is then that we will not be afraid to clearly say what our population truly is. It is then that people will not be afraid to declare who we want to rule over us. Until systems like that are in place, we are not yet a country,” James said.
Aligning with the clamour for restructuring, he said: “It is something that is long overdue. One really, probably may not want to call it restructuring, because restructuring is something you do to something that is already existing. As far as I am concerned, Nigeria is yet to exist. For the 58 years that
this geographical expression has been existing as a nation, no section of the unit has been satisfied or happy about the way things are; every part is dissatisfied. Nigeria remains a confederacy of warring tribes. That means that we have really not existed as a country.”
He blamed the political leadership for the menace of the herdsmen, stressing that the state of the nation is terrible.
His words: “I don’t even want to talk about a nation where every day, we are talking about loss of lives. Nothing among the ills, deficiencies, deficits and defects in Nigeria is as important as the loss of lives. What do we think about a leadership that cannot stop or deal with the root cause of something that is perpetuating itself? The government is not dealing with it; it is
not addressing it. Rather the government is helpless. In a normal society, leaders at that time would rise up and say this thing must stop. And if the leader finds that he cannot deal with the situation or handle it, then he would honestly admit his inability and then resign.
Everybody agrees that it is the duty of leadership to protect lives and property. But in a country where we are not at war but every week tens of people are being killed by herdsmen, who we now know are just tools for a particular category of people, to wedge an undeclared war of ethnic cleansing, according to Professor Wole Soyinka. A leadership that cannot be seen to be able to address that cannot be a leadership that can earn respect in my opinion.”
-
-
-
-
Fulani fraudulent criminals claimed a war victory over northern natives in 1804- which never happen, on which they established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity with the 19 northern states in their hands which is the majority votes under the fraudulent political name Nigeria- a daylight fraud. By so doing, exist no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. The fraudulent political name Nigeria of British bandits exist in this natives territory without law- a law with legitimacy under which such a political name with territorial coverage can exist in this natives territory is democratic consent by majority of the people concerned via a referendum- which never happen. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates exist in this natives territory without law- a law with legitimacy under which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates exist in this natives territory is democratic consent by majority of the people concerned via a referendum in the north and democratic consent of majority people of both north and south under the sovereign state concerned- which never happen. British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order with their fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. rather uses FORCE in their propaganda of falsehood nickname Unity to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. They attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. to subdue this territory natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth. They Labeled this territory natives terrorists nickname Boko Haram etc., attacked and killed them to subdue them under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder their God given wealth. They attack and kill this territory natives and points accused fingers to what they nickname Gaddafi militia etc. Judgment day has come in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
This natives territory is democratic society in which only democratic decision of majority decides. No FORCE on earth can Force this territory natives of this generation together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth. This territory natives has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
It is indeed very humiliating, insulting and simply saddening for
us, noble Biafrans to continue to be citizens of this rotten failed
Orwellian double-speak of a country called Nigeria.
Every time a Biafran land at our International Airport at Ikeja, Lagos,
(the gateway to our supposedly nation),he/she is confronted with the name of that monsterous and psychopathic mass murderer of thousands of Igbo children,women and men,Murtala Mohammed,gracing its name.
And every time a Biafran pick up a Nigerian currency,he/she is
confronted with the image of that same Fulani monster,Murtala
Mohammed.
Oh dear,what a permanent collective insult for us, noble Biafrans.
Since Mallam Muhammadu Buhari took over the Presidency from Prof. Goodluck Azikiwe Ebele Jonathan in 2015 ,our 30th of May Remembrance Day for our Fallen Biafran Heroes has been turned into a Day of Mourning for us Ndigbo.
On the 30th of May 2015,at the behest of President Buhari,the
Janjaweed Nigerian Army of Vandals and Morons slaughtered
hundreds of unarméd Igbo Youths,who were merely holding peaceful processions, Church Sevices,and laying of wreaths on graves and monuments of our fallen Biafran Heroes, in many Cities and Town of the South East and South South.
On May 30th 2016,again at the behest of President Buhari ,the
Nigerian Army and the Police,which are commanded and dominated by Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Jihadist, launched their first
Python Dance (Egwu Eke) Exercise all over the South East.
Again, the Nigerian Army and the Police massacred in many Cities and Towns of the South East and the South South
hundreds of our unarmed Youths, who were merely honouring and remembering millions of their relatives,who were killed in
battles,murdered in cold blood or made to starve to death.
In 2017,when our IPOB and MASSOB Youths decide to celebrate their 30th May Remembrance by sitting at home,some
Eggs of Treachery,the so called AREWA Youths, the fucking bloody children of undocumented Fulani cattle driver aliens of the
North,issued a quit oder to Igbos in the North.
But how silly,uneducate and uncouth of them indeed.
But which Igbos did those allien AREWA Nigerians mean ?
Come to think about that,we Igbos are the only ubiquitous Indigenous People in Nigeria.
Oh yes, there are Northern ,Western and Eastern Igbos who
are indeed Indigenouss People of the North, West and Eastern Nigeria as their ancestral lands.
There is a Carbon Test Record which proves that my Ibom
ancestors settled in the their Ibom Village in Aro Chukwu , Abia
State, in about 2020 years ago.
Those AREWA eggs of treachery must be reminded that they are
nomore Nigerians than the Afrikaans (Boers) are South Africans.
We Igbos are Indigenous Qua (Kwa) Nigerians .But they are alien sojourners, the descendants of the Nilotic Ethiopian Toglodytes.
However, if President Buhari and members of his Axis of evil
Party of Islamic bigots,conmen and liars refuse to restructure the country into 5 Confederal Autonomous Republics ,namely:
1 AREWA Republic for the Fulanis and their Hausa/Kanuri muslim hanger-ons and mongrels,
2 Our God’s Own Republic of Biafra,
3.Middle Belt Republic,
4.Niger Delta Republic,and
5.Oduduwa Republic, and insist on the current status quo ante by
holding a Presidential Election in 2919,we Biafrans in diaspora,
will redeclare the Indepedence of our Sovereign State in Exile.
We Biafrans as Christians,can longer cohabit with those barbaric
and belliccose savages,the Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Jihadist mass
murderers.
Oh yes! We shall soon be taking our case to the UN,ICJ,EU, AU
and ECOWA too.
Come 2019,we Biafrans shall be holding Requim Services for Nigeria and of course, chanting our ‘Nunc Dimittis” too.
No to the stattus quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!