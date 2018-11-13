Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Republic of Lebanon have entered into a Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) that would give easy access to interested Nigerian students to study various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Lebanon and vis-visa.

The government believe that such exchange in education and other intellectual resources would strengthened each other system and also allow for exchange of ideas, knowledge, expertise and experiences.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria at a brief meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, while the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, signed on behalf of his country.

Adamu, in his remarks, disclosed that Nigerian students have long been studying in Lebanon but the agreement would provide more educational opportunities for other interested students.

He was particularly excited that the agreement will afford Nigerian students the opportunity to attend Lebanese famous Beirut university which has been noted as a hub of academic activities in the Middle East.

Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, who led embassy officials to the meeting, told Adamu that some Lebanese companies doing business in Nigeria have been offering grants and support to Nigerian students to study in Lebanese institutions.

He said the formalisation of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) would, expectedly, expand the scope of the grant and other support being received by Nigerian students from Lebanese firms in Nigeria.