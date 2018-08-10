Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships

Nigeria Judokas won 11 medals to emerge overall winner of the just concluded African judo international championships in Niger Republic.

The female judokas won 5 gold and one silver while their male counterparts won 4 gold and 1 bronze medals.

The female Judokas are; 2015 All Africa Games bronze medallist, Fatima Audu (-48kg) and Franca Audu (-52kg) won gold medals. Charity Jatau (57kg), Joy Asonye (-70kg) and Echi Umar (-78kg) won gold medals for the country in Dosso; while Josephine Emmanuel (+78kg) settled for a bronze medal.

The male Judokas are; Michael Agbo (60kg), Edwin Patrick (66kg), Kajido Jona (81kg) and Mohammed (+100kg) won gold medals while Jude Solomon settle for bronze medal

Coach Umaru Musa of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, an instructor, Dolar Thomas and 3 accompanying referees, Isaac Abraham, Auwal Umar Reza and Justina Agatahi, accompanied the team.