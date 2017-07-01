The Sun News
Nigeria is God's creation, says cleric

Nigeria is God’s creation, says cleric

— 1st July 2017

Nigeria’s amalgamation of 1914 by the colonial masters is a divine creation, the Rev. Franklin Ihemefor of the African Episcopal Methodist Zion Church, Abuja, said on Saturday.

He said since the country was designed by God, its unity should be sustained and promoted against all odds.

Ihemefor, who spoke against the backdrop of agitations for separation by some groups in the country, said the entity remained indivisible.

“The amalgamation of Northern and Southern protectorates of 1914 is a divine design by God to create the world’s greatest black country and economy.

“The country’s present political and economic challenges are not alien to us but a roadmap to a better and more united Nigeria.

“Every great nation has passed through challenges, Nigeria is not an exception; America had in history lots of challenges including civil war,” the cleric said.

“What is happening today is one of the challenges of nationhood which I know is just for very short time.’’

Ihemefor called on Nigerians to close ranks for a greater and richer nation which all would be proud to call their own.

According to him, Nigerians should work and crush the greatest enemy of all — injustice and tribalism.

The cleric, who frowned at religious bigotry, said it was the bane of the nation’s development, stressing religion must be treated as a personal thing and not a national issue.

“Religion is personal and should be between individuals and their God,” he said. (NAN)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st July 2017 at 7:48 pm
    Colonial masters? Illiterates that do not even know the meaning of the word Coloni of Roman law are the ones making such empty noise of illiteracy, worst in this case is mentioning God in it. Coloni is ideology of Greeks philosophers of inequality of mankind which Gods words destroyed and liberated the Europeans subjected to such inhuman conditions. For a territory to be your Colon, that territory and the people in that territory must be your property. Was Igboland and Igbos for example property of Britain? The foreign bandits were invaders which our forefathers and fathers resisted and drove them away in a diplomatic and bloody conflicts. History they as ashamed to tell their children in Europe today. And brainwashed illiterates here live in that state ignorance and blindness of their existence.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st July 2017 at 8:22 pm
    Augustine is an African, one of his many books- City Of God liberated Europeans, so do works of other Africans- Antony, Tertulian etc. which made the foundation of what Europe is today. The same illiterate bandits from Europe claims they brought religion, education etc. to Africa, and such brainwashed illiterates believed them and call them colonial masters.

