The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Alex Ekwueme flown abroad for treatment
12th November 2017 - Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister
12th November 2017 - Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day
12th November 2017 - Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency
12th November 2017 - Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties
12th November 2017 - PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family
12th November 2017 - Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea feud
12th November 2017 - Bayelsa govt. talks tough over Brass LG crisis
12th November 2017 - I didn’t say I’m free to romance any policewoman – IGP Idris
12th November 2017 - Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali

Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali

— 12th November 2017

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali has said that going by the indices of situation in the country, it ia clear that the nation is drifting.

This is even as the former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, was right in saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would dazzle President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Recall that Lamido had in the November 11, 2017, edition of Saturday Sun, asserted that the PDP would daze the president in the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Amb. Wali said talks about 2019 could not be said to be premature at this stage, noting that “in politics, nothing is too early, and nothing is too far.”

Wali added that the PDP was hoping that from the performances of the APC on ground, it was obvious that there is every possibility that the PDP would send Buhari parking in 2019.

“Certainly, we are hoping that from the performances of the APC on ground, obviously, there is every possibility that it can happen because, after all, we will allow the people to judge.

“What is on ground is nothing to go by in terms of the campaign promises. They shouldn’t listen to anybody anymore. They should see that the difference is now clear.

“Economically, it is not yet clear that anybody can say whether we are moving in the right direction. Before now, we have been trekking, we have been retrogressing.

“But the government has not really been able to grasp the economic situation, the economic management proper. So long as they don’t get it right, then we are going to keep drifting,” Wali said.

In view of the 2019 presidency, Wali said Nigerians should judge the current administration with the past administration regardless of whatever propaganda that was dished out against the last administration.

Wali urged Nigerians to juxtapose what is currently on ground with the propaganda and the campaign promises that was made by the APC while gunning for the office in 2015.

“I appeal to people to look at what was there before and what is there now in spite of all the talk about corruption.

“Corruption is there as the only issue. That is the mantra of the present administration and not looking at the other aspects of our national life. Yes, corruption is there, and of course, we all try to fight it. But at the same time, it has to go hand in hand. It should not take the priority.

“The priority is, how do you manage the economy, how do you strengthen the institutions? That would be the beginning of the fight against corruption. Once you strengthen our institutions, corruption would certainly start to reduce,” Wali concluded.

Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th November 2017 at 5:50 pm
    Reply

    The political name Nigeria is history- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. South has Disintegrated, has Liberated, under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc., and must defend Southern Territorial Sovereign States in Southern Revolution War Engagement in which all northerners in the military, police etc. must vacate Southern Territorial Sovereign States now- dead or alive. No southern oil, gas, revenue etc. will again go to the enemy. North must also Disintegrate base on backgrounds of the natives, abolish the illiterate fallen caliphate, abolish Almajiri practice, abolish under age marriage etc. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Tai Mtn 12th November 2017 at 6:01 pm
    Reply

    People like Wali want to come back and lavish the foreign reserves being built up by this government. Who doesn’t know that it is part of PDP plan to grant Presidential pardon to looters, return seized assets to characters like Diezani and let people like Metuh who has been abandoned by Jonathan(aka Mr Verbal Approval), to escape justice. Also recommence importation of rice from Thailand and give the perennial importers the audacity to recommence under declaration at entry ports to evade custom duty. We shall meet at the ballo box in 2019. I bet that PDP will only make impact with secessionist characters who have the same agenda like them- destruction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alex Ekwueme flown abroad for treatment

— 12th November 2017

Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was, on Sunday, airlifted abroad for further medical treatment. Ekwueme was hospitalised at Memfys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, for chest inflection on October 29. The elder statesman departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in a white air ambulance with registration number N605AJ….

  • Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister

    — 12th November 2017

    The Federal Government said on Sunday that it had stocked enough food to address possible shortages in some states in 2018. Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made the disclosure in Katsina. The minister spoke at the Joint International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)/Federal Government 2nd Supervision Mission for Climate Change,…

  • Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day

    — 12th November 2017

    Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London’s Cenotaph ceremony as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations. The Queen, 91, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office along with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her son laid a wreath on her behalf. Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath at…

  • Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency

    — 12th November 2017

    A nongovernmental organisation, the United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), has urged the ECOWAS Commission and Parliament to hold off plans to implement ECO as the common currency for West African states. UGRFP, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said that laudable as the proposal might sound, the appropriate framework for it had yet…

  • Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties

    — 12th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A delegation from Niger Republic, led by the Governor of Tahoua region, Malam Abdulrahman Musa, has a held a one-day high level meeting in Sokoto to discuss security and economic ties between the two neighbouring states. Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokot State, said…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share