Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali has said that going by the indices of situation in the country, it ia clear that the nation is drifting.

This is even as the former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, was right in saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would dazzle President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Recall that Lamido had in the November 11, 2017, edition of Saturday Sun, asserted that the PDP would daze the president in the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Amb. Wali said talks about 2019 could not be said to be premature at this stage, noting that “in politics, nothing is too early, and nothing is too far.”

Wali added that the PDP was hoping that from the performances of the APC on ground, it was obvious that there is every possibility that the PDP would send Buhari parking in 2019.

“Certainly, we are hoping that from the performances of the APC on ground, obviously, there is every possibility that it can happen because, after all, we will allow the people to judge.

“What is on ground is nothing to go by in terms of the campaign promises. They shouldn’t listen to anybody anymore. They should see that the difference is now clear.

“Economically, it is not yet clear that anybody can say whether we are moving in the right direction. Before now, we have been trekking, we have been retrogressing.

“But the government has not really been able to grasp the economic situation, the economic management proper. So long as they don’t get it right, then we are going to keep drifting,” Wali said.

In view of the 2019 presidency, Wali said Nigerians should judge the current administration with the past administration regardless of whatever propaganda that was dished out against the last administration.

Wali urged Nigerians to juxtapose what is currently on ground with the propaganda and the campaign promises that was made by the APC while gunning for the office in 2015.

“I appeal to people to look at what was there before and what is there now in spite of all the talk about corruption.

“Corruption is there as the only issue. That is the mantra of the present administration and not looking at the other aspects of our national life. Yes, corruption is there, and of course, we all try to fight it. But at the same time, it has to go hand in hand. It should not take the priority.

“The priority is, how do you manage the economy, how do you strengthen the institutions? That would be the beginning of the fight against corruption. Once you strengthen our institutions, corruption would certainly start to reduce,” Wali concluded.