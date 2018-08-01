NAN

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Internet users in the country decreased to 102,805,122 million in June from the 103,152,726 million recorded in May.

The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for June 2018 on its website on in Abuja.

The data showed a decrease 347,604 subscribers in the country.

The data showed a decrease with the figure of 347,604 subscribers in the country.

NCC said Airtel gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while MTN, 9Mobile and Globalcom were the big losers.

READ ALSO Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout

The breakdown revealed that Airtel gained 162,711 new internet users, increasing subscription to its services from 26,548,338 million in May to 26, 711,049 in June.

It said MTN lost 253,612 internet users in June amounting to 38, 937,473 as against 39,191,085 recorded in May.

It said that Globacom also lost 36,187 internet users decreasing its subscription to 26, 571,254 in June from 26,607,441 recorded in May.

It said 9mobile lost 222,516 internet users in June decreasing its subscription to 10,585,346 as against 10,807,862 recorded in May.