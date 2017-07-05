The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - Nigeria in trouble as production of gasoline cars ends 2025
5th July 2017 - Cooking gas price to crash by 20%
5th July 2017 - DSO: NBC, stakeholders clash over alleged N2.5bn graft
5th July 2017 - How Jumia repositioned e-commerce industry in Nigeria
5th July 2017 - Broadband key to ease of access – Omoniyi
5th July 2017 - MAIDEN DANCE
5th July 2017 - Man loses wife, organises Asthma confab
5th July 2017 - How we flushed out criminals from Onitsha – Okpompi
5th July 2017 - Onitsha market leader honoured for fighting crime
5th July 2017 - NAPTIP leads campaign against child labour in Enugu
Home / Business / Nigeria in trouble as production of gasoline cars ends 2025

Nigeria in trouble as production of gasoline cars ends 2025

— 5th July 2017

By Omodele Adigun and Isaac Anumihe

Nigeria  may likely be in deeper economic trouble with the recent verdict Standford University economist that  leading automobile manufacturers in Asia, Europe and the United States, to discontinue the manufacture of petrol-powered cars, buses  and trucks in the next eight years.

After eight years, he said that the entire market for land transport will switch to electronic powered transport system. According to him, this will  lead to the collapse of oil prices and the demise of the petroleum industry, Nigeria’s key foreign exchange earner.

In a futuristic forecast by Standford  University economist, Tony Seba, people will switch en masse to self-drive electric vehicles (EVs) that are 10 times cheaper to run than fossil-based cars, with a near-zero marginal cost of fuel and an expected lifespan of 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres).

 Seba, however, said that only  nostalgics will cling to the old habit of car ownership whereas the  rest will adapt to vehicles on demand.

He observed that it  will become harder to find a petrol station, spares, or anybody to fix the 2000 moving parts that bedevil the internal combustion engine and dealers  will disappear by

2024.

“Cities will ban human drivers once the data confirms how dangerous they can be behind a wheel. This will spread to suburbs, and then beyond. There will be a “mass stranding of existing vehicles”. The value of second-hand cars will plunge. You will have to pay to dispose of your old vehicle. It is a twin “death spiral” for big oil and big autos, with ugly implications for some big companies on the London Stock Exchange unless they adapt in time” he said.

 According to him, the long-term price of crude will fall to $US25 a barrel while  most forms of shale and deep-water drilling will no longer be viable.

 “Assets will be stranded. Scotland will forfeit any North Sea bonanza. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Venezuela will be in trouble. It is an existential threat to Ford, General Motors, and the German car industry.

They will face a choice between manufacturing EVs in a brutal low profit market, or reinventing themselves a self-drive service companies, variants of Uber and Lyft. They are in the wrong business. The next generation of cars will be “computers on wheels”. Google, Apple, and Foxconn have the disruptive edge, and are going in for the kill.

Silicon Valley is where the auto action is, not Detroit, Wolfsburg, or Toyota City. The long-term price of crude will fall to $US25 a barrel. Most forms of shale and deep-water drilling will no longer be viable. Assets will be stranded. Scotland will forfeit any North Sea bonanza. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Venezuela will be in trouble. The shift, according to Mr Seba, is driven by technology, not climate policies. Market forces are bringing it about with a speed and ferocity that governments could never hope to achieve.

“We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history,”  Seba said.

 “Internal combustion engine vehicles will enter a vicious cycle of increasing costs.” The “tipping point” will arrive over the next two to three years as EV battery ranges surpass 200 miles and electric car prices in the US drop to $US30,000 ($40,600). By 2022, the low-end models will be down to $US20,000. After that, the avalanche will sweep all before it.

 

“What the cost curve says is that by 2025 all new vehicles will be electric, all new buses, all new cars, all new tractors, all new vans, anything that moves on wheels will be electric, globally,”  Seba said. ENDS

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria in trouble as production of gasoline cars ends 2025

— 5th July 2017

By Omodele Adigun and Isaac Anumihe Nigeria  may likely be in deeper economic trouble with the recent verdict Standford University economist that  leading automobile manufacturers in Asia, Europe and the United States, to discontinue the manufacture of petrol-powered cars, buses  and trucks in the next eight years. After eight years, he said that the entire…

Share

  • Cooking gas price to crash by 20%

    — 5th July 2017

    … NLNG injects N150m in jetty upgrade By Adewale Sanyaolu The ex-depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly called cooking gas is set to crash by about 20 per cent in the next few weeks. The crash in the price of LPG may not be unconnected with the intervention of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural…

    Share

  • DSO: NBC, stakeholders clash over alleged N2.5bn graft

    — 5th July 2017

    … Corporation says accusations untrue Stories by Olabisi Olaleye [email protected]     08094000013, 08111813040 Nigeria’s much- awaited full digitalisation of the broadcast industry may not be realised quite soon, owing to several reasons, which range from allegations and counter-allegations of unpreparedness, favoritism, nepotism and embezzlement of taxpayers’ money by industry players. Twice, Nigeria has missed…

    Share

  • How Jumia repositioned e-commerce industry in Nigeria

    — 5th July 2017

    By Steve Agbota Jumia, online market mall, has said it  repositioned e-commerce sector in Nigeria by exploring better innovative technologies and market trends, to deliver the best online shopping experience and options for customers across the country. Launched in 2012, the company said it has attracted global recognition to the industry, which also attracted huge…

    Share

  • Broadband key to ease of access – Omoniyi

    — 5th July 2017

    Managing Director of VDT Communications Limited, one of the providers of broadband services to organisations in Nigeria, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi said broadband is key because the issue of access is still a problem in Nigeria and when we have that access and we have it in abundance, it is going to actually activate a number of…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share