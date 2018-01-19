Nigeria in crisis –Wike

• Rivers women endorse gov for second term

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the magnitude of crisis in Nigeria now, is unprecedented in the history of the country.

This was even as thousands of Rivers women have joined other groups in the state, to endorse the governor for a second term in office.

Also, Wike declared that supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) to form the Federal Government in 2019, is like digging the nation’s grave, as the country is already dead, since the party gained control in 2015.

He made the statement yesterday, while addressing Rivers women, who stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt to endorse him for the second term in office.

Wike said Nigerians, irrespective of gender, have a responsibility of ending the lifespan of the APC federal government in 2019.

He said the nationwide breakdown of security, especially in APC states, exemplified the failure of the current administration to productively manage national resources.

He said: “Nigeria is in crisis. Never in the history of this country have we had crisis of this magnitude. Rather than resolve developmental challenges, they continue to give excuses for their failure.

“We must come together in 2019 to protect our votes. Supporting APC is like digging our graves. The country is already dead under their control. Everyday, the country is moving from one problem to another.”

The governor said APC leaders from the state took pride in de-marketing and destroying the economy of Rivers for political reasons.

He urged Rivers women to jealously protect their permanent voters’ cards as that is the only weapon to uproot the APC in 2019.

Governor Wike announced a business development scheme worth N500 million for Rivers Women in 2018.

According to him, the fund would be domiciled at the State Micro-finance Bank and managed by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He said the empowerment scheme will assist the women develop small scale businesses, stating that the Women Development Centre will be completed in 2018.

Earlier, the women declared that they would follow their endorsement with massive rural and urban mobilisation of all groups to vote overwhelmingly for Wike in 2019.

They staged solidarity marched from Mile One to Government House, Port Harcourt, celebrating the governor and creating awareness on his achievements.

The women were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, with each highlighting the projects executed by the governor in their respective councils.

In a solidarity message, former Rivers State chairman of the Federation of Female Lawyers, Mrs Florence Amiesimaka, said Wike has made Rivers people proud through developmental projects, hence the endorsement.

She assured the governor that they would stand with him all through the electioneering to his re-election.

Rivers South-East Women spokesperson, Charity Demua, said the women have experienced good governance under the leadership of Wike, saying they will reciprocate by re-electing him.

Mrs Macetelli of Rivers West and Mrs Carol John of Rivers East said the infrastructure development had impacted positively on the lives of women and their businesses.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri, lauded the governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers Women.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of gifts by the women to the governor.